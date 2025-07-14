Partners Group Leads Investment in Techem's Next Growth Phase
Partners Group and key investors are set to transform Techem, enhancing its digital edge and eco-friendly solutions, impacting millions of homes globally.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Partners Group and a consortium of minority investors, including GIC, TPG Rise Climate, and Mubadala, are investing in Techem for an enterprise value of EUR 6.7 billion.
- Techem serves over 440,000 customers across 18 countries and manages more than 13 million dwellings.
- The investment aims to drive growth through digitization and the expansion of complementary offerings in energy services.
- Techem's core submetering services contribute to environmental benefits by reducing energy consumption and emissions, addressing approximately 40% of global CO2 emissions.
- The new ownership consortium plans to enhance Techem's position as a digital-first provider of submetering solutions, focusing on energy efficiency and regulatory compliance.
- The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2025, pending regulatory approvals.
