Partners Group Leads Investment in Techem's Next Growth Phase

Partners Group and a consortium of minority investors, including GIC, TPG Rise Climate, and Mubadala, are investing in Techem for an enterprise value of EUR 6.7 billion.

Techem serves over 440,000 customers across 18 countries and manages more than 13 million dwellings.

The investment aims to drive growth through digitization and the expansion of complementary offerings in energy services.

Techem's core submetering services contribute to environmental benefits by reducing energy consumption and emissions, addressing approximately 40% of global CO2 emissions.

The new ownership consortium plans to enhance Techem's position as a digital-first provider of submetering solutions, focusing on energy efficiency and regulatory compliance.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2025, pending regulatory approvals.

