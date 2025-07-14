Diginex: 57% Revenue Boost & Balance Sheet Overhaul in FY 2025
Diginex Limited is making waves with a remarkable 57% revenue surge, driven by strategic moves and ambitious growth plans. From turning liabilities into assets to eyeing major acquisitions, Diginex is on a transformative journey. With plans for a dual listing and a focus on AI innovation, Diginex is poised for global expansion.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- Diginex Limited reported a 57% increase in revenues for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, reaching $2.0 million, primarily due to increased software subscriptions and license fees.
- The company completed an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in January 2025, which significantly improved its balance sheet, transforming net liabilities of $23.0 million in 2024 to net assets of $4.6 million in 2025.
- Diginex signed memoranda of understanding to acquire Resulticks Group Companies Pte Limited for approximately $2 billion and Matter DK ApS for approximately $13 million, aiming to enhance its sustainability data and AI-driven analytics capabilities.
- The company plans a dual listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to increase its exposure to regional and international investors and support business growth in the Gulf Cooperation Council region.
- General and administrative expenses increased by $1.0 million to $10.3 million in 2025, mainly due to IPO-related professional fees and share-based payment expenses, despite cost reductions in employee benefits and IT development.
- Diginex's strategic focus includes enhancing its product offerings with AI-powered compliance solutions and expanding its global market presence through acquisitions and partnerships, aiming for long-term growth and value creation for shareholders.
The price of Diginex at the time of the news was 51,80EUR and was down -8,48 % compared with the previous day.
-16,08 %
+40,10 %
+25,76 %
-44,54 %
-3,99 %
ISIN:KYG286871044WKN:A40PU6
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte