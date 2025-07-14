    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDiginex AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Diginex
    49 Aufrufe 49 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Diginex: 57% Revenue Boost & Balance Sheet Overhaul in FY 2025

    Diginex Limited is making waves with a remarkable 57% revenue surge, driven by strategic moves and ambitious growth plans. From turning liabilities into assets to eyeing major acquisitions, Diginex is on a transformative journey. With plans for a dual listing and a focus on AI innovation, Diginex is poised for global expansion.

    Diginex: 57% Revenue Boost & Balance Sheet Overhaul in FY 2025
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • Diginex Limited reported a 57% increase in revenues for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, reaching $2.0 million, primarily due to increased software subscriptions and license fees.
    • The company completed an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in January 2025, which significantly improved its balance sheet, transforming net liabilities of $23.0 million in 2024 to net assets of $4.6 million in 2025.
    • Diginex signed memoranda of understanding to acquire Resulticks Group Companies Pte Limited for approximately $2 billion and Matter DK ApS for approximately $13 million, aiming to enhance its sustainability data and AI-driven analytics capabilities.
    • The company plans a dual listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to increase its exposure to regional and international investors and support business growth in the Gulf Cooperation Council region.
    • General and administrative expenses increased by $1.0 million to $10.3 million in 2025, mainly due to IPO-related professional fees and share-based payment expenses, despite cost reductions in employee benefits and IT development.
    • Diginex's strategic focus includes enhancing its product offerings with AI-powered compliance solutions and expanding its global market presence through acquisitions and partnerships, aiming for long-term growth and value creation for shareholders.

    The price of Diginex at the time of the news was 51,80EUR and was down -8,48 % compared with the previous day.


    Diginex

    -16,08 %
    +40,10 %
    +25,76 %
    -44,54 %
    -3,99 %
    ISIN:KYG286871044WKN:A40PU6





    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Diginex: 57% Revenue Boost & Balance Sheet Overhaul in FY 2025 Diginex Limited is making waves with a remarkable 57% revenue surge, driven by strategic moves and ambitious growth plans. From turning liabilities into assets to eyeing major acquisitions, Diginex is on a transformative journey. With plans for a …