Umsatzspitzenreiter
Die meistgehandelten Hebelprodukte und Zertifikate - 14.07.25
Foto:
In den folgenden Tabellen finden sie die umsatzstärksten Knockouts, Optionsscheine und Zertifikate vom 14.07.25 (Stand 12:00 Uhr).
Bei den zugrundelegenden Basiswerten ist DAX Performance (-0,58 %) genz vorne. Gefolgt von Gold (+0,44 %), Solactive World Hydrogen ex US Index (+0,77 %), VIX - CBOE VIX Volatility Index (+5,25 %), ().
Knockouts
|Basiswert
|WKN
|Typ
|Hebel
|Umsatz
|Gold
|VD23R7
|Long
|3,59
|364,50 Tsd.
|DAX Performance
|VK8W55
|Short
|52,82
|290,20 Tsd.
|RENK Group
|FA3GZH
|Long
|8,09
|120,80 Tsd.
|DAX Performance
|DY9877
|Long
|44,14
|101,50 Tsd.
|DAX Performance
|PG9TEX
|Long
|12,68
|85,05 Tsd.
Optionsscheine
|Basiswert
|WKN
|Typ
|Omega
|Umsatz
|DAX Performance
|DQ4S78
|Long
|18,75
|57,25 Tsd.
|DAX Performance
|PL9QAH
|Short
|11,94
|38,14 Tsd.
|PayPal Holdings
|SW9CY5
|Long
|3,06
|32,01 Tsd.
|AUTO1 Group SE
|DY49RS
|Short
|2,67
|23,70 Tsd.
|Gold
|PL7LL3
|Long
|5,53
|19,34 Tsd.
Zertifikate
|Basiswert
|Art
|WKN
|Umsatz
|Solactive World Hydrogen ex US Index
|
Classic
|SD14TH
|328,02 Tsd.
|VIX - CBOE VIX Volatility Index
|
Classic
|VK629G
|204,13 Tsd.
|EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
|
Bonus Garantie
|UBS3KS
|112,49 Tsd.
|HBAR / USD (Hedera / USD)
|
Classic
|A4AGH0
|109,08 Tsd.
|Bitcoin Future
|
Classic
|DW541H
|100,71 Tsd.
