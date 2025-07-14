    StartseitevorwärtsRohstoffevorwärtsGold RohstoffvorwärtsNachrichten zu Gold

    Die meistgehandelten Hebelprodukte und Zertifikate - 14.07.25

    Umsatzspitzenreiter - Die meistgehandelten Hebelprodukte und Zertifikate - 14.07.25
    In den folgenden Tabellen finden sie die umsatzstärksten Knockouts, Optionsscheine und Zertifikate vom 14.07.25 (Stand 12:00 Uhr).
    Bei den zugrundelegenden Basiswerten ist DAX Performance (-0,58 %) genz vorne. Gefolgt von Gold (+0,44 %), Solactive World Hydrogen ex US Index (+0,77 %), VIX - CBOE VIX Volatility Index (+5,25 %), ().

    Knockouts

    Basiswert WKN Typ Hebel Umsatz
    Gold VD23R7 Long 3,59 364,50 Tsd.
    DAX Performance VK8W55 Short 52,82 290,20 Tsd.
    RENK Group FA3GZH Long 8,09 120,80 Tsd.
    DAX Performance DY9877 Long 44,14 101,50 Tsd.
    DAX Performance PG9TEX Long 12,68 85,05 Tsd.

    Optionsscheine

    Basiswert WKN Typ Omega Umsatz
    DAX Performance DQ4S78 Long 18,75 57,25 Tsd.
    DAX Performance PL9QAH Short 11,94 38,14 Tsd.
    PayPal Holdings SW9CY5 Long 3,06 32,01 Tsd.
    AUTO1 Group SE DY49RS Short 2,67 23,70 Tsd.
    Gold PL7LL3 Long 5,53 19,34 Tsd.

    Zertifikate

    Basiswert Art WKN Umsatz
    Solactive World Hydrogen ex US Index
    Classic
    		SD14TH 328,02 Tsd.
    VIX - CBOE VIX Volatility Index
    Classic
    		VK629G 204,13 Tsd.
    EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
    Bonus Garantie
    		UBS3KS 112,49 Tsd.
    HBAR / USD (Hedera / USD)
    Classic
    		A4AGH0 109,08 Tsd.
    Bitcoin Future
    Classic
    		DW541H 100,71 Tsd.



    Verfasst von Markt Bote
