Backing Bravery
Bivial AG Sponsors Swiss Atlantic Sailor
Zug, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Swiss Fintech, Bivial AG, is proud to
announce its official sponsorship of Alicia de Pfyffer, a Swiss offshore sailor
and rising talent in the international sailing world, as she prepares to take on
the legendary Mini Transat 2025, a solo transatlantic race spanning over 4,000
nautical miles.
Alicia de Pfyffer is among the few women daring enough to compete in this
extreme offshore challenge, which allows no external communication or
assistance. The Mini Transat starts in Les Sables-d'Olonne, France, and finishes
in Guadeloupe, with a stop in La Palma (Canary Islands). Navigating the Atlantic
solo aboard a 6.5-meter racing sailboat, Alicia brings not only her sailing
prowess but a powerful story of ambition, resilience, and empowerment.
announce its official sponsorship of Alicia de Pfyffer, a Swiss offshore sailor
and rising talent in the international sailing world, as she prepares to take on
the legendary Mini Transat 2025, a solo transatlantic race spanning over 4,000
nautical miles.
Alicia de Pfyffer is among the few women daring enough to compete in this
extreme offshore challenge, which allows no external communication or
assistance. The Mini Transat starts in Les Sables-d'Olonne, France, and finishes
in Guadeloupe, with a stop in La Palma (Canary Islands). Navigating the Atlantic
solo aboard a 6.5-meter racing sailboat, Alicia brings not only her sailing
prowess but a powerful story of ambition, resilience, and empowerment.
" Bivial is thrilled to support Alicia on her extraordinary journey, " said
Martynas Bieliauskas, CEO of Bivial. "Her spirit of innovation, courage, and
commitment to pushing boundaries resonates deeply with our company's values. We
believe her story will inspire not just sailing fans but all those who believe
in the power of determination and hard work."
Alicia de Pfyffer added:
"I am incredibly grateful to have Bivial backing this project. It's more than
just a race, it's a message about what we can achieve when we commit fully to
our dreams."
This partnership marks an exciting chapter not only in Alicia's sailing career
but also in Bivial's ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence.
Follow Alicia's journey at http://www.offshoresailingprojects.com/ and on
Instagram at @aliciadepfyffer (https://www.instagram.com/aliciadepfyffer) .
About Bivial AG.
For more information:
For more information about Bivial AG, visit bivial.ch.
Bivial AG is a deposit-taking financial institution authorised and regulated
by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) under the Swiss
Federal Banking Act, Article 1b, offering modern Swiss accounts and
cross-border payment solutions for digital businesses. Headquartered in Zug,
Switzerland, Bivial specialises in offering online businesses access to IBAN
accounts in multiple currencies, global payment acceptance, and digital
disbursement solutions. As the first Swiss-licensed fintech company to work
exclusively with e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and social media
influencers, Bivial seeks to empower digital businesses through borderless,
scalable, bespoke business accounts and payment solutions.
Contact: marketing@bivial.ch, +41 41 552 0093
Photo:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2730172/Bivial_Sponsors_Swiss_Atlantic_Sailor.j
pg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2584116/Bivial_AG_Logo.jpg
View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/backing-bravery-bivial-ag-spo
nsors-swiss-atlantic-sailor-302504120.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179529/6075850
OTS: Bivial AG
Martynas Bieliauskas, CEO of Bivial. "Her spirit of innovation, courage, and
commitment to pushing boundaries resonates deeply with our company's values. We
believe her story will inspire not just sailing fans but all those who believe
in the power of determination and hard work."
Alicia de Pfyffer added:
"I am incredibly grateful to have Bivial backing this project. It's more than
just a race, it's a message about what we can achieve when we commit fully to
our dreams."
This partnership marks an exciting chapter not only in Alicia's sailing career
but also in Bivial's ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence.
Follow Alicia's journey at http://www.offshoresailingprojects.com/ and on
Instagram at @aliciadepfyffer (https://www.instagram.com/aliciadepfyffer) .
About Bivial AG.
For more information:
For more information about Bivial AG, visit bivial.ch.
Bivial AG is a deposit-taking financial institution authorised and regulated
by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) under the Swiss
Federal Banking Act, Article 1b, offering modern Swiss accounts and
cross-border payment solutions for digital businesses. Headquartered in Zug,
Switzerland, Bivial specialises in offering online businesses access to IBAN
accounts in multiple currencies, global payment acceptance, and digital
disbursement solutions. As the first Swiss-licensed fintech company to work
exclusively with e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and social media
influencers, Bivial seeks to empower digital businesses through borderless,
scalable, bespoke business accounts and payment solutions.
Contact: marketing@bivial.ch, +41 41 552 0093
Photo:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2730172/Bivial_Sponsors_Swiss_Atlantic_Sailor.j
pg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2584116/Bivial_AG_Logo.jpg
View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/backing-bravery-bivial-ag-spo
nsors-swiss-atlantic-sailor-302504120.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179529/6075850
OTS: Bivial AG
Autor folgen