    Bivial AG Sponsors Swiss Atlantic Sailor

    Zug, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Swiss Fintech, Bivial AG, is proud to
    announce its official sponsorship of Alicia de Pfyffer, a Swiss offshore sailor
    and rising talent in the international sailing world, as she prepares to take on
    the legendary Mini Transat 2025, a solo transatlantic race spanning over 4,000
    nautical miles.

    Alicia de Pfyffer is among the few women daring enough to compete in this
    extreme offshore challenge, which allows no external communication or
    assistance. The Mini Transat starts in Les Sables-d'Olonne, France, and finishes
    in Guadeloupe, with a stop in La Palma (Canary Islands). Navigating the Atlantic
    solo aboard a 6.5-meter racing sailboat, Alicia brings not only her sailing
    prowess but a powerful story of ambition, resilience, and empowerment.

    " Bivial is thrilled to support Alicia on her extraordinary journey, " said
    Martynas Bieliauskas, CEO of Bivial. "Her spirit of innovation, courage, and
    commitment to pushing boundaries resonates deeply with our company's values. We
    believe her story will inspire not just sailing fans but all those who believe
    in the power of determination and hard work."

    Alicia de Pfyffer added:

    "I am incredibly grateful to have Bivial backing this project. It's more than
    just a race, it's a message about what we can achieve when we commit fully to
    our dreams."

    This partnership marks an exciting chapter not only in Alicia's sailing career
    but also in Bivial's ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence.

    Follow Alicia's journey at http://www.offshoresailingprojects.com/ and on
    Instagram at @aliciadepfyffer (https://www.instagram.com/aliciadepfyffer) .

    About Bivial AG.

    For more information:

    For more information about Bivial AG, visit bivial.ch.
    Bivial AG is a deposit-taking financial institution authorised and regulated
    by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) under the Swiss
    Federal Banking Act, Article 1b, offering modern Swiss accounts and
    cross-border payment solutions for digital businesses. Headquartered in Zug,
    Switzerland, Bivial specialises in offering online businesses access to IBAN
    accounts in multiple currencies, global payment acceptance, and digital
    disbursement solutions. As the first Swiss-licensed fintech company to work
    exclusively with e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and social media
    influencers, Bivial seeks to empower digital businesses through borderless,
    scalable, bespoke business accounts and payment solutions.
    Contact: marketing@bivial.ch, +41 41 552 0093
