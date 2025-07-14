Bivial AG Sponsors Swiss Atlantic Sailor

Zug, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Swiss Fintech, Bivial AG, is proud to

announce its official sponsorship of Alicia de Pfyffer, a Swiss offshore sailor

and rising talent in the international sailing world, as she prepares to take on

the legendary Mini Transat 2025, a solo transatlantic race spanning over 4,000

nautical miles.



Alicia de Pfyffer is among the few women daring enough to compete in this

extreme offshore challenge, which allows no external communication or

assistance. The Mini Transat starts in Les Sables-d'Olonne, France, and finishes

in Guadeloupe, with a stop in La Palma (Canary Islands). Navigating the Atlantic

solo aboard a 6.5-meter racing sailboat, Alicia brings not only her sailing

prowess but a powerful story of ambition, resilience, and empowerment.





" Bivial is thrilled to support Alicia on her extraordinary journey, " said

Martynas Bieliauskas, CEO of Bivial. "Her spirit of innovation, courage, and

commitment to pushing boundaries resonates deeply with our company's values. We

believe her story will inspire not just sailing fans but all those who believe

in the power of determination and hard work."



Alicia de Pfyffer added:



"I am incredibly grateful to have Bivial backing this project. It's more than

just a race, it's a message about what we can achieve when we commit fully to

our dreams."



This partnership marks an exciting chapter not only in Alicia's sailing career

but also in Bivial's ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence.



Follow Alicia's journey at http://www.offshoresailingprojects.com/ and on

Instagram at @aliciadepfyffer (https://www.instagram.com/aliciadepfyffer) .



About Bivial AG.



For more information about Bivial AG, visit bivial.ch.

Bivial AG is a deposit-taking financial institution authorised and regulated

by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) under the Swiss

Federal Banking Act, Article 1b, offering modern Swiss accounts and

cross-border payment solutions for digital businesses. Headquartered in Zug,

Switzerland, Bivial specialises in offering online businesses access to IBAN

accounts in multiple currencies, global payment acceptance, and digital

disbursement solutions. As the first Swiss-licensed fintech company to work

exclusively with e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and social media

influencers, Bivial seeks to empower digital businesses through borderless,

scalable, bespoke business accounts and payment solutions.

Contact: marketing@bivial.ch, +41 41 552 0093

