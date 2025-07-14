K+S Faces Non-Cash Hit on Balance Sheet per IFRS; EUR/USD Impact

K+S Group identified a non-cash impairment loss of approximately EUR 2 billion in its consolidated balance sheet as of June 30, 2025, mainly due to the depreciation of the US dollar and changes in long-term potash price series.

The impairment loss is attributed to an increase in the long-term USD/EUR exchange rate assumption and an expected increase in the cost of capital.

The impairment will be recognized in the adjusted consolidated earnings after tax and will reduce the return on capital employed (ROCE), but it will not result in any cash outflow.

The preliminary book value per share after the impairment remains over EUR 20, significantly above the share price.

There will be no significant depreciations, amortizations, or reductions in earnings from value adjustments at K+S subsidiaries in the individual financial statements as of December 31, 2025.

The K+S Group's H1/2025 Half-Year Financial Report will be published on August 12, 2025.

The price of EUR/USD at the time of the news was 1,16950USD and did not change compared to the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,16928USD this corresponds to a minus of -0,02 % since publication.





