Secunet Security Networks: 2025 H1 Surge Beats Last Year!

secunet Security Networks AG reported a preliminary consolidated revenue of approximately €171.7 million in the first half of 2025, a 19% increase from €144.3 million in the same period last year.

The preliminary EBITDA margin improved to 9.7% from 7.7% in the first half of 2024, reflecting a 26% increase.

The preliminary EBIT margin rose significantly by 332% to 4.2%, compared to 1.0% in the previous year.

The strong revenue growth was primarily driven by high orders in the Public Sector segment recognized in Q1 2025.

The Management Board confirmed its 2025 forecast, expecting consolidated revenue of around €425 million, with an EBITDA margin of 14.5% to 16.5% and an EBIT margin of 9.5% to 11.5%.

The complete half-year results will be published on 12 August 2025, along with an online analyst conference.

The price of Secunet Security Networks at the time of the news was 221,75EUR and was down -4,93 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 221,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,34 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.791,27PKT (-1,03 %).





