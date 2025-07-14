SGL Carbon Updates 2025 Sales Forecast; EBITDA Steady

SGL Carbon SE reported a 15.8% decrease in consolidated sales for H1 2025, totaling €453.2 million compared to €538.0 million in H1 2024.

The decline in sales is primarily due to reduced demand from semiconductor customers and the restructuring of unprofitable activities in the Carbon Fibers business unit.

Adjusted EBITDA for H1 2025 decreased by 16.2% year-on-year to €72.5 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin remaining stable at 16.0%.

The company has adjusted its sales forecast for 2025, now expecting sales to be 10% to 15% below the previous year's €1,026.4 million, compared to an earlier estimate of a decline of up to 10%.

Despite the sales forecast adjustment, the adjusted EBITDA forecast for 2025 remains unchanged, projected between €130 million and €150 million.

The complete half-year financial report for 2025, including final figures, is scheduled for publication on August 7, 2025.

The next important date, "Half-year financial report, conference call", at SGL Carbon is on 07.08.2025.

