AIXA Miner startet KI-gestützte Cloud-Mining-Plattform mit Fokus auf sauberer Energie und Benutzerfreundlichkeit

Management remains focused on strategic discipline, prioritizing rebuilding its cash position toward EUR 250m before considering shareholder returns, with a clear preference for buybacks over dividends. For Q3, we expect sales guidance to be flat to slightly lower sequentially, in line with seasonal patterns ahead of a stronger Q4. While the structural case for GaN and SiC remains compelling, we believe a meaningful acceleration in demand is unlikely before 2027. As such, we now expect only modest mid-single-digit topline growth in 2026, reflecting ongoing caution across key end markets and limited visibility near term. Following this view, we adjusted our model to reflect a more conservative outlook for 2026, though our valuation remains intact. We reiterate our BUY rating and EUR 20.00 price target, supported by the company's strong positioning in structurally attractive segments.Quelle: https://research-hub.de/companies/aixtron-se