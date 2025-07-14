DAX, BIT Mining Limited (A) (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Bubble60 - wikimedia
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|BIT Mining Limited (A) (A)
|+30,18 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|DroneShield
|+18,70 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥉
|Endomines Finland
|+17,29 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Diginex
|-10,25 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|KalVista Pharmaceuticals
|-11,20 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|International Game Technology
|-17,95 %
|Unterhaltung
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Wolfspeed
|Halbleiter
|🥈
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥉
|Silver Tiger Metals
|Rohstoffe
|ITM Power
|Erneuerbare Energien
|Above Food Ingredients
|Nahrungsmittel
|Clara Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|198
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|61
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Borussia Dortmund
|31
|Freizeit
|Silber
|29
|Rohstoffe
|Atos
|29
|Informationstechnologie
|DroneShield
|24
|Sonstige Technologie
BIT Mining Limited (A) (A)
Wochenperformance: +71,82 %
Wochenperformance: +71,82 %
Platz 1
Platz 2
Endomines Finland
Wochenperformance: +28,45 %
Wochenperformance: +28,45 %
Platz 3
Diginex
Wochenperformance: +40,10 %
Wochenperformance: +40,10 %
Platz 4
KalVista Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +16,19 %
Wochenperformance: +16,19 %
Platz 5
International Game Technology
Wochenperformance: -9,59 %
Wochenperformance: -9,59 %
Platz 6
Wolfspeed
Wochenperformance: +19,93 %
Wochenperformance: +19,93 %
Platz 7
Platz 8
Silver Tiger Metals
Wochenperformance: +40,52 %
Wochenperformance: +40,52 %
Platz 9
ITM Power
Wochenperformance: -14,29 %
Wochenperformance: -14,29 %
Platz 10
Above Food Ingredients
Wochenperformance: +308,00 %
Wochenperformance: +308,00 %
Platz 11
Clara Technologies
Wochenperformance: +59,39 %
Wochenperformance: +59,39 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,73 %
Wochenperformance: +0,73 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -21,17 %
Wochenperformance: -21,17 %
Platz 14
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +0,13 %
Wochenperformance: +0,13 %
Platz 15
Silber
Wochenperformance: +5,63 %
Wochenperformance: +5,63 %
Platz 16
Atos
Wochenperformance: -11,31 %
Wochenperformance: -11,31 %
Platz 17
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
16 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte