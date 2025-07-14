    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsITM Power AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu ITM Power
    365 Aufrufe 365 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    DAX, BIT Mining Limited (A) (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag

    DAX, BIT Mining Limited (A) (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
    Foto: Bubble60 - wikimedia

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 BIT Mining Limited (A) (A) +30,18 % Informationstechnologie Nachrichten
    🥈 DroneShield +18,70 % Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Endomines Finland +17,29 % Rohstoffe Nachrichten
    🟥 Diginex -10,25 % Informationstechnologie Nachrichten
    🟥 KalVista Pharmaceuticals -11,20 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 International Game Technology -17,95 % Unterhaltung Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu DAX Performance!
    Long
    22.620,00€
    Basispreis
    16,73
    Ask
    × 14,86
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Short
    25.619,17€
    Basispreis
    15,64
    Ask
    × 14,84
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Wolfspeed Halbleiter Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 DroneShield Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Silver Tiger Metals Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      ITM Power Erneuerbare Energien Forum Nachrichten
      Above Food Ingredients Nahrungsmittel Forum Nachrichten
      Clara Technologies Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 198 - Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Almonty Industries 61 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Borussia Dortmund 31 Freizeit Forum Nachrichten
      Silber 29 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Atos 29 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      DroneShield 24 Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten




    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    16 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    DAX, BIT Mining Limited (A) (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.