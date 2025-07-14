Leifheit AG: 2025 H1 Results & Forecast Revealed
The first half of 2025 posed significant challenges for the company, with weak consumer sentiment leading to an 8.6% decline in turnover and a sharp drop in EBIT. Strategic adjustments and unforeseen costs further impacted financial results, prompting a revision of forecasts. High retail inventories and restrained consumption in non-food categories continue to pose challenges. However, the launch of the 'Superduster' and growth in direct-to-consumer sales provide a glimmer of hope for improved performance in the latter half of the year.
- Group turnover in the first half of 2025 was negatively impacted by weak consumer sentiment, resulting in a decline of 8.6% compared to the previous year.
- Group EBIT for the first half of 2025 was EUR 2.0 million, significantly lower than the EUR 7.0 million in H1 2024, due to lower contribution margins, one-off costs, and decreased foreign currency results.
- The turnover and earnings forecast for the full year 2025 has been adjusted, with an expected decline in Group turnover by approximately 5% to 8% and Group EBIT between EUR 9 million and EUR 11 million.
- Strategic adjustments, including the relocation of the injection moulding production, incurred one-off costs of approximately EUR 1.8 million, impacting Group EBIT.
- Despite efforts to stimulate demand, high retail inventories are delaying repeat orders, with consumption restraint expected to continue in non-food categories.
- Positive turnover momentum is anticipated from the launch of the 'Superduster' product and the growth of the direct-to-consumer business, with cost reduction measures expected to positively impact earnings in the second half of the year.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Leifheit is on 07.08.2025.
The price of Leifheit at the time of the news was 16,100EUR and was down -4,02 % compared with the previous day.
