Leifheit AG: 2025 H1 Results & Forecast Revealed

Group turnover in the first half of 2025 was negatively impacted by weak consumer sentiment, resulting in a decline of 8.6% compared to the previous year.

Group EBIT for the first half of 2025 was EUR 2.0 million, significantly lower than the EUR 7.0 million in H1 2024, due to lower contribution margins, one-off costs, and decreased foreign currency results.

The turnover and earnings forecast for the full year 2025 has been adjusted, with an expected decline in Group turnover by approximately 5% to 8% and Group EBIT between EUR 9 million and EUR 11 million.

Strategic adjustments, including the relocation of the injection moulding production, incurred one-off costs of approximately EUR 1.8 million, impacting Group EBIT.

Despite efforts to stimulate demand, high retail inventories are delaying repeat orders, with consumption restraint expected to continue in non-food categories.

Positive turnover momentum is anticipated from the launch of the 'Superduster' product and the growth of the direct-to-consumer business, with cost reduction measures expected to positively impact earnings in the second half of the year.

The price of Leifheit at the time of the news was 16,100EUR and was down -4,02 % compared with the previous day.






