Bastei Luebbe Boosts Revenues & Profits, Meets Raised Earnings Forecasts

Bastei Lübbe AG increased its group revenues by 3.3% to EUR 114.0 million and its EBIT by 22.4% to EUR 17.1 million, improving the EBIT margin to 15.0%.

The company achieved strong revenue growth driven by community-driven business models and digital products, with the digital share of revenues increasing to 31%.

Bastei Lübbe AG's dividend increased to 36 cents per share, and the company forecasts strong revenue growth with continued high profitability for the 2025/2026 financial year.

The "Book" segment saw significant revenue growth, particularly from the LYX imprint and the community-driven ONE imprint, while the "Novel Booklets" segment experienced a slight decline.

Operating costs remained stable, with a decrease in the cost-of-materials ratio due to increased digital revenues, while personnel expenses and other operating expenses saw slight increases.

The company plans to continue its growth strategy by expanding community-driven models and digital channels, with new publications and imprints expected to drive further revenue growth.

The next important date, Balance sheet press conference, at Bastei Luebbe is on 15.07.2025.

The price of Bastei Luebbe at the time of the news was 10,050EUR and was down -0,54 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,115EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,65 % since publication.





