GFT Technologies Boosts Growth with Megawork Acquisition

GFT Technologies SE has agreed to acquire 100% of Megawork, a leading Brazilian SAP consultancy, to align with its five-year strategy.

The acquisition allows GFT to enter the SAP ecosystem, offering a comprehensive SAP portfolio and integrating its GenAI product Wynxx to enhance SAP transformations.

The deal aims to improve the efficiency of SAP migrations, upgrades, and implementation projects by 40% or more, leveraging Megawork's SAP expertise and GFT's cloud and AI leadership.

The acquisition will open new industry verticals for GFT, especially in manufacturing, pharma, public sector, energy, and consumer goods, where SAP is deeply embedded.

The transaction is an all-cash deal, fully financed from existing funds, with the current leadership team of Megawork staying on to ensure continuity.

The acquisition is expected to close by the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to approval by Brazil's national antitrust authority, and will enhance cross-selling opportunities between GFT and Megawork's client bases.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at GFT Technologies is on 07.08.2025.

The price of GFT Technologies at the time of the news was 22,825EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 22,950EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,55 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.804,84PKT (-0,95 %).





