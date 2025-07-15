    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsnaoo AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu naoo
    GBC: Buy naoo AG, Target EUR 28.48, Strong Buy Alert!

    GBC recommends buying naoo AG, setting a price target of EUR 28.48, as the company stands on the brink of a social media revolution with its cutting-edge AI platform.

    • GBC has initiated research coverage of naoo AG with a price target of EUR 28.48 (CHF 26.50) and a buy recommendation.
    • naoo AG is an innovative technology company with a next-generation AI-driven social media platform.
    • Growth drivers include the integration of the platform with local commerce and increased use of AI technology.
    • The platform has synergies with its influencer marketing agency and a successful buy & build strategy, offering high growth potential.
    • Dynamic revenue growth is expected, with revenues projected to rise from CHF 0.4 million in 2024 to CHF 48.3 million in 2027 and CHF 100.6 million in 2028.
    • naoo AG operates a social media platform that uses gamification and personalized content to connect users and incentivize engagement, with its app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.






