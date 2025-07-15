GBC: Buy naoo AG, Target EUR 28.48, Strong Buy Alert!
GBC recommends buying naoo AG, setting a price target of EUR 28.48, as the company stands on the brink of a social media revolution with its cutting-edge AI platform.
Foto: stock.adobe.com
- GBC has initiated research coverage of naoo AG with a price target of EUR 28.48 (CHF 26.50) and a buy recommendation.
- naoo AG is an innovative technology company with a next-generation AI-driven social media platform.
- Growth drivers include the integration of the platform with local commerce and increased use of AI technology.
- The platform has synergies with its influencer marketing agency and a successful buy & build strategy, offering high growth potential.
- Dynamic revenue growth is expected, with revenues projected to rise from CHF 0.4 million in 2024 to CHF 48.3 million in 2027 and CHF 100.6 million in 2028.
- naoo AG operates a social media platform that uses gamification and personalized content to connect users and incentivize engagement, with its app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte