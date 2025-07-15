Thyssenkrupp Nucera Boosts 2024/25 Outlook with EBIT Rise
Thyssenkrupp Nucera is charting a promising course for the future with its revised financial forecast for 2024/25. The company has raised its EBIT expectations, signaling confidence in its growth trajectory. With optimistic projections for both the Chlor-Alkali and Green Hydrogen segments, thyssenkrupp Nucera is poised for dynamic growth.
- thyssenkrupp nucera has updated its financial outlook for the fiscal year 2024/25, raising EBIT expectations for the Group and the Chlor-Alkali segment.
- The Group now anticipates sales between EUR 850 million and EUR 920 million, with EBIT projected between EUR -7 million and EUR 7 million.
- In the Green Hydrogen (gH2) segment, sales are expected to be between EUR 450 million and EUR 510 million, with EBIT between EUR -75 million and EUR -55 million.
- The Chlor-Alkali (CA) segment maintains a sales expectation of EUR 380 million to EUR 420 million, with an increased EBIT outlook of EUR 55 million to EUR 75 million.
- Preliminary figures indicate Q3 2024/25 sales of EUR 184 million, with cumulative sales for the first nine months at EUR 663 million, showing an improvement from the previous year.
- Incoming orders for Q3 2024/25 totaled EUR 63 million, with a total order backlog of approximately EUR 0.7 billion as of June 30, 2025.
The next important date, The translation of "Q3/9M-Ergebnis 2024/2025" to English is "Q3/9M Result 2024/2025.", at thyssenkrupp nucera is on 13.08.2025.
The price of thyssenkrupp nucera at the time of the news was 10,325EUR and was up +1,92 % compared with the previous
day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,290EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,34 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.921,36PKT (+0,65 %).
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
