Thyssenkrupp Nucera: Steady Q3 Growth, Eyes 2024/25 Outlook
thyssenkrupp nucera demonstrated steady progress in Q3 2024/2025, refining its fiscal outlook and targeting dynamic growth in Green Hydrogen and Chlor-Alkali sectors.
Foto: thyssenkrupp nucera
- thyssenkrupp nucera reported stable business development in the third quarter of 2024/2025, with preliminary figures showing order intake of EUR 63 million, sales of EUR 184 million, and EBIT of EUR 0 million.
- The company has refined its full-year revenue outlook and slightly increased its EBIT outlook for the fiscal year 2024/2025.
- thyssenkrupp nucera specified its outlook for the Green Hydrogen (gH2) and Chlor-Alkali (CA) segments, expecting consolidated sales between EUR 850 million and EUR 920 million for 2024/2025.
- In the Green Hydrogen segment, sales are expected to be between EUR 450 million and EUR 510 million, while the Chlor-Alkali segment is expected to achieve sales between EUR 380 million and EUR 420 million.
- The EBIT outlook for the 2024/2025 fiscal year has been adjusted to between EUR –7 million and EUR 7 million, with specific expectations for the gH2 segment at EUR –75 million to EUR –55 million, and for the CA segment at EUR 55 million to EUR 75 million.
- thyssenkrupp nucera aims to provide a more concrete view of its full-year expectations and anticipates a more dynamic order intake trend in both the Green Hydrogen and Chlor-Alkali segments.
