Thyssenkrupp Nucera: Steady Q3 Growth, Eyes 2024/25 Outlook

thyssenkrupp nucera reported stable business development in the third quarter of 2024/2025, with preliminary figures showing order intake of EUR 63 million, sales of EUR 184 million, and EBIT of EUR 0 million.

The company has refined its full-year revenue outlook and slightly increased its EBIT outlook for the fiscal year 2024/2025.

thyssenkrupp nucera specified its outlook for the Green Hydrogen (gH2) and Chlor-Alkali (CA) segments, expecting consolidated sales between EUR 850 million and EUR 920 million for 2024/2025.

In the Green Hydrogen segment, sales are expected to be between EUR 450 million and EUR 510 million, while the Chlor-Alkali segment is expected to achieve sales between EUR 380 million and EUR 420 million.

The EBIT outlook for the 2024/2025 fiscal year has been adjusted to between EUR –7 million and EUR 7 million, with specific expectations for the gH2 segment at EUR –75 million to EUR –55 million, and for the CA segment at EUR 55 million to EUR 75 million.

thyssenkrupp nucera aims to provide a more concrete view of its full-year expectations and anticipates a more dynamic order intake trend in both the Green Hydrogen and Chlor-Alkali segments.

The next important date, The translation of "Q3/9M-Ergebnis 2024/2025" to English is "Q3/9M Result 2024/2025.", at thyssenkrupp nucera is on 13.08.2025.

The price of thyssenkrupp nucera at the time of the news was 10,325EUR and was up +1,92 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,290EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,34 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.925,86PKT (+0,68 %).





