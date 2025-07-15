Samara Asset Group PLC (von GBC AG): BUY

15.07.2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Company Name: Samara Asset Group PLC ISIN: MT0001770107



Reason for the research: Research Comment

Recommendation: BUY

Target price: 3.93 EUR

Target price on sight of: 31.12.2026

Last rating change:

Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Cosmin Filker

Q1 2025 Portfolio and NAV Development



During the first quarter of 2025, Samara Asset Group experienced a decline in net asset value, driven largely by volatility in its principal assets. As of March 31, gross asset value stood at approximately 255.3 million euros, while net asset value settled at around 210.9 million euros. This marks a reduction from year-end levels of 297.4 million euros for gross assets and 245.2 million euros for net assets. The contraction in value reflects the twin impact of declining Bitcoin prices and a notable retraction in the market valuation of Northern Data AG, which together form significant portions of Samara's asset base.



Bitcoin's price correction through the quarter weighed directly on Samara's treasury position. At the end of March 2025, Samara held approximately 325 Bitcoin, having reduced its position from earlier levels to fund new investments and manage leverage. Although Samara employs active strategies to generate incremental returns from its Bitcoin holdings, the market price decline translated into a lower euro valuation for this portion of the portfolio.



Northern Data's share price also retreated sharply in the first quarter. Having ended 2024 at elevated levels, the equity saw a significant pullback by late March, driven more by general market sentiment related to the Trump tariff wars than by company-specific factors. This marked-to-market reduction in Northern Data's valuation imposed a further drag on Samara's gross asset value.



Outside of these large exposures, Samara's diversified investments across venture funds and private equity maintained relative stability. The fund-of-funds portfolio, which spans a range of sectors including artificial intelligence, biotech, and blockchain, did not record material valuation changes during the quarter. New allocations were modest, and the balance sheet's leverage profile remained conservative. The company continued its measured approach to balance sheet management, maintaining ample liquidity and modest debt levels relative to equity.



In summary, Samara concluded the first quarter with a lower net asset value, shaped primarily by external market movements in Bitcoin and Northern Data rather than by operational or portfolio-specific deterioration. Despite this retracement, the underlying investment platform remains intact and well positioned to capture upside as markets stabilize.



Updated Valuation and Target Price Outlook



Looking beyond the first quarter figures, the valuation outlook for Samara Asset Group is considerably more constructive when factoring in several identifiable sources of latent value.



A principal driver of potential NAV growth is the revised valuation of Samara's equity interest in Plasma. Although the Q1 report does not reflect this adjustment, events following the quarter-end materially increased the implied value of this asset. Based on recent financing transactions, Samara's stake in Plasma now commands a significantly higher valuation than previously recorded. This single development alone is expected to lift Samara's net asset value by tens of millions of euros compared to the Q1 baseline.



Moreover, the possibility of a rebound in Northern Data's market capitalization presents an additional avenue for NAV recovery. While the first quarter saw a compression in Northern Data's share price, the company remains positioned in a high-growth industry, and its valuation could recover to prior levels or beyond if market sentiment improves. Such a rebound would translate into a considerable uplift in Samara's balance sheet, reversing much of the unrealized loss observed during the quarter.

Finally, Bitcoin continues to represent both a risk and a substantial source of optionality in Samara's portfolio. A price environment that trends back toward higher levels would significantly expand the euro-denominated value of Samara's Bitcoin reserves. Even moderate appreciation would recapture much of the decline experienced in early 2025, while more bullish scenarios would generate a meaningful increment to NAV.



It is important to note that our target valuation for Samara Asset Group is derived from the target valuations we assign to its underlying assets. For instance, our intrinsic value estimate assumes a Bitcoin price scenario of 150,000 USD. Therefore, although the NAV as of 31 March 2025 reflects temporary reductions due to market volatility, this does not alter our longer-term target price outlook, which is anchored in the recovery potential of these assets toward our target levels.



Aggregating the current Q1 NAV base with these latent valuation drivers suggests a substantially higher intrinsic value for Samara Asset Group than reflected in recent market prices. Pro forma adjustments incorporating the Plasma repricing, a recovery in Northern Data, and a forward-looking Bitcoin appreciation scenario imply a net asset value closer to 362 million euros, equating to an estimated 3.93 euros per share.



Relative to a share price near 2.00 euros, this intrinsic valuation suggests the stock is trading at a huge discount, offering investors the potential for significant upside as the various elements of hidden value become recognized and priced in.



Given the diversified nature of Samara's investments and the company's demonstrated capability to identify and capitalize on high-growth opportunities, the prospects for NAV recovery and expansion remain favorable. In this context, Samara Asset Group continues to warrant a positive investment stance for investors seeking exposure to high-growth digital assets and alternative investment strategies.



