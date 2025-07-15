DAX, MP Materials Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|MP Materials Registered (A)
|+17,31 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|DroneShield
|+14,95 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥉
|Kingsoft Cloud Holdings
|+12,73 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|doValue S.p.A. Registered (B)
|-8,42 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|Scandinavian Astor Group
|-12,02 %
|Industrie/Mischkonzerne
|🟥
|Endomines Finland
|-12,80 %
|Rohstoffe
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Clara Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥉
|Wolfspeed
|Halbleiter
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Inspiration Energy
|Rohstoffe
|Above Food Ingredients
|Nahrungsmittel
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|203
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|169
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Evotec
|42
|Biotechnologie
|DroneShield
|40
|Sonstige Technologie
|Tesla
|38
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|K+S
|32
|Chemie
