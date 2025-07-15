    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDroneShield AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu DroneShield
    DAX, MP Materials Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag

    Foto: pressfoto - freepik

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 MP Materials Registered (A) +17,31 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 DroneShield +14,95 % Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Kingsoft Cloud Holdings +12,73 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 doValue S.p.A. Registered (B) -8,42 % Finanzdienstleistungen Nachrichten
    🟥 Scandinavian Astor Group -12,02 % Industrie/Mischkonzerne Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Endomines Finland -12,80 % Rohstoffe Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Clara Technologies Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 DroneShield Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Wolfspeed Halbleiter Forum Nachrichten
      Metaplanet Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
      Inspiration Energy Rohstoffe Nachrichten
      Above Food Ingredients Nahrungsmittel Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 203 - Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Almonty Industries 169 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Evotec 42 Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      DroneShield 40 Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
      Tesla 38 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      K+S 32 Chemie Forum Nachrichten




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
