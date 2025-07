XTEND Secures $30M Extension to Complete $70M Series B to Scale Its Battle-Proven Autonomous AI Robots Across America

Tampa, Fla. (ots/PRNewswire) - Aliya Capital Partners and Protego Ventures

Co-Lead Strategic Series B Round alongside participating investors: Len

Blavatnik's Claltech, Union-Tech Ventures & Chartered Group , as XTEND's AI

Robotic Technology Proves Itself in Global Conflicts and the Company Opens Its

New U.S. Headquarters in Tampa, Florida



XTEND (https://www.xtend.me/) , a leader in AI-powered tactical autonomous

robotic systems, today announced that Aliya Capital Partners and Protego

Ventures have co-led a strategic $30M extension to its $70M Series B funding

round, joining participating investors: Len Blavatnik's Claltech, Union-Tech

Ventures and Chartered Group.





XTEND's AI-powered systems(https://vimeo.com/1100413074/428e50cb80?ts=0&share=copy) are actively used bythe U.S. Department of Defense, Singapore, Europe, the UK, and the IsraelDefense Force to improve strategic capabilities and mission success inchallenging environments. With this Series B funding, XTEND plans to scale upU.S. and global production, integrate real-time AI capabilities across itsplatforms, and expand deployments with U.S. and allied defense forces, as wellas for humanitarian and emergency response efforts.As part of this investment, Aliya Capital Partners' Founding Partner and CEO,Ross Kestin, has joined XTEND's Board of Directors. Kestin explains: "XTEND'smission-to deliver cutting-edge drone and robotics systems for high-risk,mission-critical environments-aligns directly with our vision of supportingtechnologies that protect and enhance life. We're honored to back Aviv and hisworld-class team and help accelerate the impact of their technology acrossdefense, security, and emergency response sectors."The announcement follows the grand opening of XTEND's new U.S. headquarters andadvanced drone manufacturing facility in Tampa, Florida, on July 1. The eventbrought together government, military, and industry leaders for a ribbon-cuttingceremony, remarks from key stakeholders, and a behind-the-scenes tour of thecompany's state-of-the-art manufacturing operations."The grand opening of XTEND's Tampa facility represents more than a physicalexpansion-it marks a new phase of operational scale, U.S. engagement, and globalrelevance," said Lee Moser, Co-Founder and General Partner of Protego Ventures."We're proud to support this next chapter alongside the Aliya team."Lital Leshem, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Protego Ventures, adds: "Weinvested in XTEND because it's clear they are building a category-definingplatform for human-guided autonomy that can scale fast and make an immediate