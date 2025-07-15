FUCHS SE Reveals H1 Results & Updates 2025 Outlook

FUCHS Group expects sales of €1,804 million and EBIT of €209 million for the first half of 2025, with Q2 2025 EBIT at €101 million, below the consensus of €112 million.

The revised forecast for 2025 anticipates sales and EBIT to remain at 2024 levels, with sales at €3,525 million and EBIT at €434 million, compared to the previous forecast of €3.7 billion in sales and €460 million in EBIT.

The adjustment in outlook is due to muted demand from customer groups, slow industrial production in Europe, and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

FUCHS expects the weak economic environment to persist in the second half of 2025.

The half-year financial statement for 2025 will be published on July 31, 2025.

The announcement was made by FUCHS SE, headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, with contact details provided for Lutz Ackermann, Head of Investor Relations.

The price of FUCHS at the time of the news was 34,25EUR and was down -3,72 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 34,90EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,90 % since publication.





