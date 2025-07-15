Revamped 2025 Forecast: MAX Automation SE's New Vision

MAX Automation SE has revised its sales forecast for the financial year 2025 downwards to between EUR 300 million and EUR 340 million, from a previous estimate of EUR 340 million to EUR 400 million.

The expected EBITDA for 2025 has also been adjusted downwards to between EUR 12 million and EUR 18 million, compared to the earlier forecast of EUR 21 million to EUR 28 million.

The downward revision is primarily due to weaker and delayed order intake in the first half of 2025, influenced by macroeconomic conditions and uncertainties related to US customs policy.

Projects in the automotive and environmental technology sectors have been postponed, contributing to the revised forecast.

One-off expenses related to cost reduction measures are anticipated to negatively impact financial results, estimated in the mid-single-digit million range.

The full half-yearly financial report for 2025 will be available for download on August 1, 2025, from the company's investor relations website.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at MAX Automation is on 01.08.2025.

The price of MAX Automation at the time of the news was 5,7300EUR and was down -3,54 % compared with the previous day.





