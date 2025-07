EuroTeleSites Q2/2025: Revenue Soars to mEUR 70, EBITDAaL Margin 56.3%

EuroTeleSites reported a revenue increase to mEUR 70.0 in Q2/2025, with a year-over-year growth of 4.8%.

The company achieved an EBITDA of mEUR 58.8 with a margin of 83.9% and an EBITDAaL of mEUR 39.4 with a margin of 56.3%.

62 new sites were rolled out in Q2, bringing the total to 13,700 sites, and 77 new tenants were onboarded.

Capital expenditures were mEUR 10.3, focusing on 5G upgrades and rollouts, with significant investments in new sites.

EuroTeleSites launched two digital tools, "Sitetracker" for asset management and "Farseer" for financial planning, enhancing operational efficiency.

The company maintains an optimistic outlook for 2025, expecting ~4% revenue growth and maintaining its investment grade ratings from Moody’s and Fitch.

