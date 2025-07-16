Steyr Motors' Defenture Orders Surge, Record Backlog Within Reach!

Steyr Motors AG has secured additional orders from Dutch vehicle manufacturer Defenture, focusing on the M16 diesel engine for international contracts.

The new orders are valued in the multi-million-euro range and are expected to extend through 2027.

A record order backlog is anticipated due to these new contracts, which include vehicles for various special forces units.

The collaboration emphasizes close technical coordination to adapt propulsion solutions to specific operational needs, highlighting the reliability of the M16 engine.

Steyr Motors aims for a revenue increase of at least 40% in 2025, with an EBIT margin above 20% and a production volume of at least 1,250 units.

Further significant orders are expected from existing customers, particularly related to the German Armed Forces' procurement plans for military vehicles.

The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at Steyr Motors is on 31.07.2025.

The price of Steyr Motors at the time of the news was 64,50EUR and was up +3,86 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 65,10EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,93 % since publication.





