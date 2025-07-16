CECONOMY Unveils 2024/25 Business Outlook

CECONOMY AG has specified its outlook for the business year 2024/25, expecting an adjusted EBIT of around 375 million euros, surpassing analysts' expectations of 366 million euros.

The increase in EBIT is primarily driven by the DACH and Western/Southern Europe segment.

CECONOMY anticipates a moderate increase in total sales adjusted for currency effects and portfolio changes across all segments.

The outlook excludes earnings effects from companies accounted for using the equity method and does not consider non-recurring effects or the application of IAS 29 in Türkiye.

In Q3 2024/25, CECONOMY achieved a sales growth adjusted for currency and portfolio effects of 5.0%, with a 5.5% growth for the first nine months. The adjusted EBIT for Q3 increased by €20 million year-on-year.

Detailed results for Q3/9M 2024/25 will be published on August 12, 2025, at 07:00 a.m. CEST.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at CECONOMY is on 12.08.2025.

The price of CECONOMY at the time of the news was 3,5550EUR and was down -3,98 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,5950EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,13 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.935,64PKT (+0,73 %).





