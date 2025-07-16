    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAlmonty Industries AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Almonty Industries
    257 Aufrufe 257 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Almonty Industries, HUYA (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen

    Almonty Industries, HUYA (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
    Foto: Christophe Gateau - dpa

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 HUYA (A) +9,52 % Internet Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Replimune Group +7,48 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Mister Spex +5,16 % Einzelhandel Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 DroneShield -5,75 % Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Lynas Rare Earths -7,21 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Pop Mart International Group -7,43 % Konsum Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Tesla!
    Long
    289,54€
    Basispreis
    2,18
    Ask
    × 12,71
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Short
    330,88€
    Basispreis
    2,35
    Ask
    × 11,61
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Clara Technologies Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Steyr Motors Maschinenbau Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Syntheia Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Lynas Rare Earths Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Volatus Aerospace Verkehr Forum Nachrichten
      NAKIKI Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 Almonty Industries 111 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Tesla 43 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Evotec 40 Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Borussia Dortmund 30 Freizeit Forum Nachrichten
      DroneShield 30 Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
      Xiaomi 23 Hardware Forum Nachrichten




    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    16 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Almonty Industries, HUYA (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen Frischer Start in den Börsentag: Diese Aktien haben zuletzt für Gesprächsstoff gesorgt – hier kommen die meistgesuchten, meistdiskutierten und heißesten Titel aus der wallstreetONLINE-Community.