Almonty Industries, HUYA (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|HUYA (A)
|+9,52 %
|Internet
|🥈
|Replimune Group
|+7,48 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Mister Spex
|+5,16 %
|Einzelhandel
|🟥
|DroneShield
|-5,75 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|Lynas Rare Earths
|-7,21 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Pop Mart International Group
|-7,43 %
|Konsum
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Clara Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Steyr Motors
|Maschinenbau
|🥉
|Syntheia
|Informationstechnologie
|Lynas Rare Earths
|Rohstoffe
|Volatus Aerospace
|Verkehr
|NAKIKI
|Finanzdienstleistungen
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|111
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Tesla
|43
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥉
|Evotec
|40
|Biotechnologie
|Borussia Dortmund
|30
|Freizeit
|DroneShield
|30
|Sonstige Technologie
|Xiaomi
|23
|Hardware
