Edding AG: Adapts Guidance to Market Shifts
Edding faces a challenging market, adjusting forecasts as major units underperform, especially in Germany and Turkey. Sales and EBIT expectations are lowered, with strategic measures in place for future growth.
- Lower sales expectations due to a challenging market environment have led to an adjusted forecast corridor.
- Business performance of the two large business units is below original expectations, with significant declines in Germany and Turkey.
- The forecast for Group sales revenue has been reduced to between EUR 142.0 million and EUR 154.0 million, and the Group operating result (EBIT) is now expected to be between EUR 0.0 million and EUR 3.0 million.
- The net result of the parent company is now expected to be between EUR -1.5 million and EUR +0.5 million, improved by savings and one-off income.
- The edding group no longer considers the mid-term financial BSC targets for 2026 to be achievable due to the revised expected development in 2025.
- Targeted measures for sustainable improvement have been introduced to increase profitability and realize substantial savings potential without jeopardizing strategic development.
