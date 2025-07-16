Groupement Hospitalier Loos Haubourdin confirms its partnership with Intalio and Officially Adopts the Intalio Assure Digital Solution
Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - After two years of co-development marked by close
collaboration, Groupement Hospitalier Loos Haubourdin (GHLH) has renewed its
trust in Intalio , a recognized leader in digital transformation for
organizations, by officially adopting the Intalio Assure solution, the digital
version of the ASSURE methodology initiated by GHLH.
The result of in-depth collaborative work between the operational teams at GHLH
and Intalio's experts, Intalio Assure embodies a pragmatic, structured, and
innovative approach to managing hospital pathways and practices. This digital
solution is designed to faithfully reflect the recommended actions promoted by
the ASSURE methodology , which was developed by and for healthcare professionals
within GHLH.
A Proven Methodology, a Relevant and Scalable Tool
Initially launched in paper format, the ASSURE methodology has proven effective
in structuring professional practices, formalizing decision-making processes,
and continuously improving the quality of care. Drawing on field feedback,
Intalio has succeeded in creating a high-performing, intuitive digital version
that fully meets the needs of hospital institutions.
A Partnership Rooted in Trust and Innovation
This renewed trust marks a significant milestone in the relationship between
GHLH and Intalio, a relationship built on shared values: active listening,
co-development, field engagement, and a strong drive for innovation. GHLH thus
becomes the first healthcare institution to deploy Intalio Assure on a large
scale , reinforcing its role as a pioneer in hospital digital transformation.
"We are proud to support GHLH in this new phase. Intalio Assure is much more
than a tool: it is the result of a proven methodology, driven by committed
professionals, which we have successfully transformed together into a robust and
scalable digital solution."
- Hadi ABDALLAH, Pre-Sales Manager, Intalio France
About Intalio
Intalio is a key provider of content management, business process management,
and information governance solutions. Operating internationally, Intalio
supports public and private organizations in their digital transformation by
offering innovative, agile, and highly customizable tools.
Contact:
Anshul Agarwal,
Anshul.agarwal@intalio.com
- Hadi ABDALLAH, Pre-Sales Manager, Intalio France
Contact:
Anshul Agarwal,
Anshul.agarwal@intalio.com
