Groupement Hospitalier Loos Haubourdin confirms its partnership with Intalio and Officially Adopts the Intalio Assure Digital Solution

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - After two years of co-development marked by close

collaboration, Groupement Hospitalier Loos Haubourdin (GHLH) has renewed its

trust in Intalio , a recognized leader in digital transformation for

organizations, by officially adopting the Intalio Assure solution, the digital

version of the ASSURE methodology initiated by GHLH.



The result of in-depth collaborative work between the operational teams at GHLH

and Intalio's experts, Intalio Assure embodies a pragmatic, structured, and

innovative approach to managing hospital pathways and practices. This digital

solution is designed to faithfully reflect the recommended actions promoted by

the ASSURE methodology , which was developed by and for healthcare professionals

within GHLH.





A Proven Methodology, a Relevant and Scalable Tool



Initially launched in paper format, the ASSURE methodology has proven effective

in structuring professional practices, formalizing decision-making processes,

and continuously improving the quality of care. Drawing on field feedback,

Intalio has succeeded in creating a high-performing, intuitive digital version

that fully meets the needs of hospital institutions.



A Partnership Rooted in Trust and Innovation



This renewed trust marks a significant milestone in the relationship between

GHLH and Intalio, a relationship built on shared values: active listening,

co-development, field engagement, and a strong drive for innovation. GHLH thus

becomes the first healthcare institution to deploy Intalio Assure on a large

scale , reinforcing its role as a pioneer in hospital digital transformation.



"We are proud to support GHLH in this new phase. Intalio Assure is much more

than a tool: it is the result of a proven methodology, driven by committed

professionals, which we have successfully transformed together into a robust and

scalable digital solution."



- Hadi ABDALLAH, Pre-Sales Manager, Intalio France



About Intalio



Intalio is a key provider of content management, business process management,

and information governance solutions. Operating internationally, Intalio

supports public and private organizations in their digital transformation by

offering innovative, agile, and highly customizable tools.



