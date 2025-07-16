    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    Groupement Hospitalier Loos Haubourdin confirms its partnership with Intalio and Officially Adopts the Intalio Assure Digital Solution

    Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - After two years of co-development marked by close
    collaboration, Groupement Hospitalier Loos Haubourdin (GHLH) has renewed its
    trust in Intalio , a recognized leader in digital transformation for
    organizations, by officially adopting the Intalio Assure solution, the digital
    version of the ASSURE methodology initiated by GHLH.

    The result of in-depth collaborative work between the operational teams at GHLH
    and Intalio's experts, Intalio Assure embodies a pragmatic, structured, and
    innovative approach to managing hospital pathways and practices. This digital
    solution is designed to faithfully reflect the recommended actions promoted by
    the ASSURE methodology , which was developed by and for healthcare professionals
    within GHLH.

    A Proven Methodology, a Relevant and Scalable Tool

    Initially launched in paper format, the ASSURE methodology has proven effective
    in structuring professional practices, formalizing decision-making processes,
    and continuously improving the quality of care. Drawing on field feedback,
    Intalio has succeeded in creating a high-performing, intuitive digital version
    that fully meets the needs of hospital institutions.

    A Partnership Rooted in Trust and Innovation

    This renewed trust marks a significant milestone in the relationship between
    GHLH and Intalio, a relationship built on shared values: active listening,
    co-development, field engagement, and a strong drive for innovation. GHLH thus
    becomes the first healthcare institution to deploy Intalio Assure on a large
    scale , reinforcing its role as a pioneer in hospital digital transformation.

    "We are proud to support GHLH in this new phase. Intalio Assure is much more
    than a tool: it is the result of a proven methodology, driven by committed
    professionals, which we have successfully transformed together into a robust and
    scalable digital solution."

    - Hadi ABDALLAH, Pre-Sales Manager, Intalio France

    About Intalio

    Intalio is a key provider of content management, business process management,
    and information governance solutions. Operating internationally, Intalio
    supports public and private organizations in their digital transformation by
    offering innovative, agile, and highly customizable tools.

    Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2600738/5122135/Intalio_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/groupement-hos
    pitalier-loos-haubourdin-confirms-its-partnership-with-intalio-and-officially-ad
    opts-the-intalio-assure-digital-solution-302503327.html

    Contact:

    Anshul Agarwal,
    Anshul.agarwal@intalio.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/180363/6077757
    OTS: Intalio




