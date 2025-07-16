Statistical Yearbook 2025 now available

Berlin (ots) - ABDA - Federal Union of German Associations of Pharmacists has

released the Statistical Yearbook "German Pharmacies: Figures, Data, Facts

2025". The publication offers a comprehensive overview of the latest trends in

the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors in Germany and beyond. It shows that

the number of pharmacies has decreased again. At the end of 2024 there were

17.041 pharmacies in Germany, which is the lowest number since the end of the

1970s. One of the main reasons for the increasing number of pharmacy closures is

the economic difficulties many pharmacies are facing. Since the pharmacy

remuneration has not been elevated in the past 12 years, around 25 percent of

German pharmacies have earnings below 75.000 Euros a year. Around 7 percent of

German pharmacies made losses in 2024.



Those and other relevant facts and figures are shown on more than 130 pages in a

revamped design of the new Statistical Yearbook - with several features that

make the content easier to grasp than in previous years. In addition to

statistics on Germany's community pharmacies and their services, the range of

international topics includes "Pharmacy Density across Europe", "Supply

Shortages in Europe", "Ukrainians and Syrians in the Pharmacy Profession",

"Pharmacy-related Legal Regulations in Europe", "Comparison by Country:

Vaccinations in Pharmacies" and "Value-added Tax on Pharmaceuticals". There is

even a separate chapter on "Europe, Migration, Integration and Sustainability".



ABDA's Statistical Yearbook "German Pharmacies: Figures, Data, Facts 2025" was

first published in German on the occasion of Pharmacy Day on 7 June 2025. Both

German and English editions can be accessed and downloaded from ABDA's website.

ABDA is the top-level organisation for pharmacists in Germany. It represents the

interests of the pharmaceutical healthcare professions in politics and society

while promoting high-quality, comprehensive pharmaceutical care in Germany.ABDA

is a member of the Pharmaceutical Group of the European Union (PGEU), the

International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) and the World Pharmacy Council

(WPC).



More Information at https://www.abda.de/en/



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/7002/6077759

OTS: ABDA Bundesvgg. Dt. Apothekerverbände





