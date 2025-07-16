Germany's pharmacies under pressure
Statistical Yearbook 2025 now available
Berlin (ots) - ABDA - Federal Union of German Associations of Pharmacists has
released the Statistical Yearbook "German Pharmacies: Figures, Data, Facts
2025". The publication offers a comprehensive overview of the latest trends in
the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors in Germany and beyond. It shows that
the number of pharmacies has decreased again. At the end of 2024 there were
17.041 pharmacies in Germany, which is the lowest number since the end of the
1970s. One of the main reasons for the increasing number of pharmacy closures is
the economic difficulties many pharmacies are facing. Since the pharmacy
remuneration has not been elevated in the past 12 years, around 25 percent of
German pharmacies have earnings below 75.000 Euros a year. Around 7 percent of
German pharmacies made losses in 2024.
Those and other relevant facts and figures are shown on more than 130 pages in a
revamped design of the new Statistical Yearbook - with several features that
make the content easier to grasp than in previous years. In addition to
statistics on Germany's community pharmacies and their services, the range of
international topics includes "Pharmacy Density across Europe", "Supply
Shortages in Europe", "Ukrainians and Syrians in the Pharmacy Profession",
"Pharmacy-related Legal Regulations in Europe", "Comparison by Country:
Vaccinations in Pharmacies" and "Value-added Tax on Pharmaceuticals". There is
even a separate chapter on "Europe, Migration, Integration and Sustainability".
ABDA's Statistical Yearbook "German Pharmacies: Figures, Data, Facts 2025" was
first published in German on the occasion of Pharmacy Day on 7 June 2025. Both
German and English editions can be accessed and downloaded from ABDA's website.
ABDA is the top-level organisation for pharmacists in Germany. It represents the
interests of the pharmaceutical healthcare professions in politics and society
while promoting high-quality, comprehensive pharmaceutical care in Germany.ABDA
is a member of the Pharmaceutical Group of the European Union (PGEU), the
International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) and the World Pharmacy Council
(WPC).
More Information at https://www.abda.de/en/
Contact:
Benjamin Rohrer, Spokesperson, +49-30-40004 131, mailto:b.rohrer@abda.de
Christian Splett, Deputy Spokesperson, +49-30-40004 137, mailto:c.splett@abda.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/7002/6077759
OTS: ABDA Bundesvgg. Dt. Apothekerverbände
