Teamleiter im New Business-Team (FOTO)

mp2019 schrieb 17.02.25, 17:10

DBS to reward staff with $1,000 special bonus, plans new quarterly capital return dividend in 2025



It said it plans to pay a final dividend of 60 cents per share for fourth quarter 2024, up from the year-ago payout of 54 cents. This brings its ordinary dividend for the full year to $2.22 per share or $6.31 billion – an increase of 27 per cent from a year earlier.



DBS also plans to introduce a capital return dividend of 15 cents per share per quarter in financial year 2025, as a first step to managing down the stock of excess capital over the coming three years.



In the subsequent two years, DBS said it expects to pay out a similar amount of capital either through this or other mechanisms, barring unforeseen circumstances.



“The board will continue to consider all forms of returning capital,” DBS said.



https://www.straitstimes.com/business/banking/dbs-q4-profit-up-10-to-2-62-billion-to-pay-1000-special-bonus-to-all-staff-except-senior-managers