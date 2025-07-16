DAX, Augusta Gold & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Augusta Gold
|+23,60 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|BTCS
|+23,42 %
|Internet
|🥉
|Opendoor Technologies
|+22,64 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Lantheus Holdings
|-11,33 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🟥
|Renault
|-13,40 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🟥
|Bakkafrost P/F
|-15,85 %
|Nahrungsmittel
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|NAKIKI
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥈
|Clara Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Above Food Ingredients
|Nahrungsmittel
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|Volatus Aerospace
|Verkehr
|ASML Holding
|Halbleiter
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|202
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|78
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|DroneShield
|44
|Sonstige Technologie
|Viromed Medical
|39
|Gesundheitswesen
|Evotec
|38
|Biotechnologie
|Tesla
|35
|Fahrzeugindustrie
Augusta Gold
Wochenperformance: +3,66 %
Platz 1
BTCS
Wochenperformance: +12,99 %
Platz 2
Opendoor Technologies
Wochenperformance: +41,74 %
Platz 3
Lantheus Holdings
Wochenperformance: -0,14 %
Platz 4
Renault
Wochenperformance: -3,33 %
Platz 5
Bakkafrost P/F
Wochenperformance: +3,01 %
Platz 6
NAKIKI
Wochenperformance: +16,43 %
Platz 7
Clara Technologies
Wochenperformance: -44,44 %
Platz 8
Above Food Ingredients
Wochenperformance: +275,00 %
Platz 9
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +56,47 %
Platz 10
Volatus Aerospace
Wochenperformance: +81,97 %
Platz 11
ASML Holding
Wochenperformance: +5,46 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -1,15 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -6,53 %
Platz 14
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +56,47 %
Platz 15
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: +2,39 %
Platz 16
Evotec
Wochenperformance: +0,39 %
Platz 17
Tesla
Wochenperformance: +4,81 %
Platz 18
