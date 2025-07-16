    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsASML Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu ASML Holding
    DAX, Augusta Gold & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Augusta Gold +23,60 % Rohstoffe Nachrichten
    🥈 BTCS +23,42 % Internet Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Opendoor Technologies +22,64 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Lantheus Holdings -11,33 % Gesundheitswesen Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Renault -13,40 % Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Bakkafrost P/F -15,85 % Nahrungsmittel Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 NAKIKI Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Clara Technologies Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Above Food Ingredients Nahrungsmittel Forum Nachrichten
      DroneShield Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
      Volatus Aerospace Verkehr Forum Nachrichten
      ASML Holding Halbleiter Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 202 - Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Almonty Industries 78 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 DroneShield 44 Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
      Viromed Medical 39 Gesundheitswesen Forum Nachrichten
      Evotec 38 Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Tesla 35 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten




    DAX, Augusta Gold & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.