    Gerresheimer Halts Takeover Talks: No Deal with Private Equity

    Gerresheimer forges ahead, prioritizing growth and innovation over takeover talks, with strategic plans and a strengthened portfolio poised to drive future success.

    Foto: Marion Stolzenwald - Gerresheimer AG
    • Gerresheimer has ended discussions with private equity investors regarding a potential takeover offer, deeming it not in the best interest of the company and its stakeholders.
    • The company will focus on implementing its growth strategy, particularly in systems and solutions for biologics.
    • A strategic review of the Moulded Glass business will be accelerated, with results to be presented at a Capital Market Day on October 15, 2025.
    • Gerresheimer expects mid-term organic revenue growth of 6-9% and an organic adjusted EBITDA margin of 23-25%.
    • The acquisition of Bormioli Pharma has expanded Gerresheimer's product portfolio, offering new opportunities for system integration.
    • Gerresheimer is a global partner for the pharma, biotech, and cosmetics industries, with over 40 production sites in 16 countries, generating revenues of around EUR 2.4bn in 2024.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Gerresheimer is on 10.10.2025.

    The price of Gerresheimer at the time of the news was 47,08EUR and was down -5,81 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 47,02EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,13 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.933,47PKT (-0,60 %).


    Gerresheimer

    -5,73 %
    +2,93 %
    +7,56 %
    -2,14 %
    -49,85 %
    -12,15 %
    -48,20 %
    -11,84 %
    +7,23 %
    ISIN:DE000A0LD6E6WKN:A0LD6E





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
