Gerresheimer Halts Takeover Talks: No Deal with Private Equity

Gerresheimer has ended discussions with private equity investors regarding a potential takeover offer, deeming it not in the best interest of the company and its stakeholders.

The company will focus on implementing its growth strategy, particularly in systems and solutions for biologics.

A strategic review of the Moulded Glass business will be accelerated, with results to be presented at a Capital Market Day on October 15, 2025.

Gerresheimer expects mid-term organic revenue growth of 6-9% and an organic adjusted EBITDA margin of 23-25%.

The acquisition of Bormioli Pharma has expanded Gerresheimer's product portfolio, offering new opportunities for system integration.

Gerresheimer is a global partner for the pharma, biotech, and cosmetics industries, with over 40 production sites in 16 countries, generating revenues of around EUR 2.4bn in 2024.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Gerresheimer is on 10.10.2025.

The price of Gerresheimer at the time of the news was 47,08EUR and was down -5,81 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 47,02EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,13 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.933,47PKT (-0,60 %).





