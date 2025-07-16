    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBrockhaus Technologies AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Brockhaus Technologies
    Brockhaus Tech Faces 2024 Non-Cash Impairment Challenges

    Brockhaus Technologies AG's 2024 financial adjustments reveal significant impairments, impacting net income and equity, with implications for future dividend distributions.

    • Brockhaus Technologies AG recognized non-cash impairments in its 2024 annual and consolidated financial statements, which do not affect cash flow but reduce net income and equity.
    • The goodwill of the Security Technologies segment (IHSE) was impaired by €40 million, and certain intangible assets from acquisitions were impaired by €8 million.
    • Shares in IHSE were impaired from €96 million by €45 million to €51 million, and inventories at IHSE were written down by €1 million.
    • Shares in Bikeleasing were impaired from €70 million by €23 million to €47 million, but their carrying amount remains above the original acquisition cost.
    • Due to the impairments, retained earnings have been depleted, preventing the proposal of a dividend distribution at the 2025 Annual General Meeting.
    • The company is working with auditors to finalize the 2024 financial statements, with publication and AGM dates to be announced soon.

    The price of Brockhaus Technologies at the time of the news was 13,200EUR and was down -5,71 % compared with the previous day.
    11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,27 % since publication.


    Brockhaus Technologies

    -3,57 %
    0,00 %
    -2,04 %
    -38,26 %
    -29,72 %
    -4,69 %
    -61,21 %
    ISIN:DE000A2GSU42WKN:A2GSU4





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
