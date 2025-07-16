Brockhaus Tech Faces 2024 Non-Cash Impairment Challenges

Brockhaus Technologies AG recognized non-cash impairments in its 2024 annual and consolidated financial statements, which do not affect cash flow but reduce net income and equity.

The goodwill of the Security Technologies segment (IHSE) was impaired by €40 million, and certain intangible assets from acquisitions were impaired by €8 million.

Shares in IHSE were impaired from €96 million by €45 million to €51 million, and inventories at IHSE were written down by €1 million.

Shares in Bikeleasing were impaired from €70 million by €23 million to €47 million, but their carrying amount remains above the original acquisition cost.

Due to the impairments, retained earnings have been depleted, preventing the proposal of a dividend distribution at the 2025 Annual General Meeting.

The company is working with auditors to finalize the 2024 financial statements, with publication and AGM dates to be announced soon.

