Brockhaus Technologies: 2025 Revenue to Hit €225-€235M, EBITDA €50-€55M

Brockhaus Technologies AG forecasts revenue growth for fiscal year 2025 to range between €225 million and €235 million.

The expected adjusted EBITDA for 2025 is between €50 million and €55 million, representing a decrease of 15% to 23% compared to 2024.

The company anticipates significant increases in personnel and operating expenses due to strategic growth initiatives, including the rollout of Probonio.de and the development of Bike2Future.de.

In fiscal year 2024, Brockhaus Technologies increased revenue by 9.5% to €204 million, with an adjusted EBITDA of €65 million.

The adjusted EBITDA margin for 2024 was 32%, slightly down from 33% in 2023.

Brockhaus Technologies is undergoing a transformation of Bikeleasing from a "single-product" to a "multi-benefit" provider.

The price of Brockhaus Technologies at the time of the news was 13,150EUR and was down -6,07 % compared with the previous day.