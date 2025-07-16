ADTRAN Holdings: Q2 2025 Revenue Surpasses Expectations!
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has outshone its own expectations with a promising revenue report for Q2 2025. Buoyed by favorable market conditions and heightened customer demand, the company surpassed its guidance range. While these preliminary figures offer a glimpse of success, the final results will be unveiled post-market on August 4, 2025.
- ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. reported preliminary Q2 2025 revenue exceeding prior guidance range.
- Preliminary U.S. GAAP revenue is estimated between $262.5 million and $267.5 million, which is 0% to 2% above the previous guidance of $247.5 million to $262.5 million.
- Improved market conditions and increased customer demand contributed to the revenue increase.
- The final financial results for Q2 2025 will be released after the U.S. market close on August 4, 2025.
- The preliminary figures are based on unaudited results and are subject to change due to internal controls and quarter-end adjustments.
- The announcement includes cautionary notes regarding forward-looking statements and potential risks affecting actual results.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at ADTRAN Holdings is on 06.08.2025.
The price of ADTRAN Holdings at the time of the news was 8,0730EUR and was up +5,14 % compared with the previous day.
