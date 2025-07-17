SFS Shines with Strong Results, Revamps Group Structure
In the face of a challenging market, SFS Group showcases resilience with impressive sales figures and strategic initiatives aimed at boosting profitability and market focus.
- SFS Group generated sales of CHF 1,539.1 million in the first half of 2025.
- The adjusted EBIT margin for the same period was 11.0%.
- The company is responding to a challenging market environment with a comprehensive program to adjust its production and distribution network.
- This program is expected to increase the EBIT margin by approximately 0.8 percentage points, incurring non-recurring costs of around CHF 75 million.
- SFS Group plans to further develop its organization starting January 1, 2026, to enhance focus on end markets.
- The results reflect the Group's strong long-term positioning despite a high degree of market uncertainty.
