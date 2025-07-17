Exciting Q2 2025 Results Unveiled!

Record-high order intake of $9.8 billion, up 16% (14% comparable), with strong growth in the Process Automation business area.

Revenues increased by 8% (6% comparable) year-on-year, supported by three out of four business areas.

Operational EBITA increased by 9% with a margin improvement to 19.2%, driven by Electrification and Process Automation business areas.

Return on Capital Employed was high at 23.1%, and free cash flow was $845 million, slightly lower than last year due to growth-related net working capital buildup.

ABB was recognized by TIME Magazine as one of the top 15 most sustainable companies globally, highlighting its strategic focus on sustainability.

Launch of three new robot families and the next generation SACE Emax 3 air circuit breaker, with plans to spin-off the Robotics division as a separately listed company by Q2 2026.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at ABB is on 17.07.2025.



