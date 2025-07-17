Exciting Q2 2025 Results Unveiled!
ABB's record-breaking achievements and strategic innovations underscore its commitment to growth and sustainability.
- Record-high order intake of $9.8 billion, up 16% (14% comparable), with strong growth in the Process Automation business area.
- Revenues increased by 8% (6% comparable) year-on-year, supported by three out of four business areas.
- Operational EBITA increased by 9% with a margin improvement to 19.2%, driven by Electrification and Process Automation business areas.
- Return on Capital Employed was high at 23.1%, and free cash flow was $845 million, slightly lower than last year due to growth-related net working capital buildup.
- ABB was recognized by TIME Magazine as one of the top 15 most sustainable companies globally, highlighting its strategic focus on sustainability.
- Launch of three new robot families and the next generation SACE Emax 3 air circuit breaker, with plans to spin-off the Robotics division as a separately listed company by Q2 2026.
