Medartis Completes Acquisition of Final 53% Stake in KeriMedical
Medartis fortifies its market stance by acquiring KeriMedical, poised to drive growth with innovative products and sustained leadership.
- Medartis Holding AG has acquired the remaining 53% stake in KeriMedical, valuing the shares at CHF 99 million in cash, with potential additional earn-out payments.
- The acquisition strengthens Medartis' position in joint replacement and expands its surgeon network, particularly in hand and wrist surgery.
- KeriMedical's flagship product, the TOUCH prosthesis, has received FDA approval and will be launched in the US market in early 2026.
- Co-founders Dougal Bendjaballah and Bernard Prandi will remain on the Board of KeriMedical, continuing their involvement post-acquisition.
- The acquisition is expected to positively impact Medartis' sales growth and core EBITDA margin, with closing anticipated in August 2025.
- KeriMedical will continue to operate as a distinct brand within Medartis, maintaining dedicated teams for development, marketing, surgeon education, and manufacturing.
