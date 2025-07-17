DKSH Thrives with Growth and Resilience in Uncertain Times
DKSH shines in H1 2025 with robust financial performance, showcasing strategic growth and resilience. With a 5.1% rise in Core EBIT and a net sales boost of 2.1% at constant exchange rates, DKSH is on a promising trajectory. Strategic M&A transactions and favorable market trends in healthcare fuel DKSH's upward momentum. Looking ahead, DKSH remains optimistic, forecasting further growth amid stable economic conditions.
- DKSH reported a 5.1% increase in Core EBIT to CHF 169.3 million and a 10 basis point expansion in Core EBIT margin to 3.1% in H1 2025.
- Net sales grew by 2.1% at constant exchange rates (CER) to CHF 5.5 billion, with organic growth contributing 1.8%.
- The company announced five M&A transactions in the first half of 2025 and maintained a strong Free Cash Flow of CHF 121.6 million with a cash conversion rate of 117.5%.
- Business Unit Healthcare achieved net sales of CHF 2.9 billion (+4.0% at CER) and Core EBIT of CHF 90.2 million (+8.1% at CER), driven by favorable market trends and business development.
- Business Unit Consumer Goods faced a challenging market with net sales down by 0.5% at CER, but continued to develop in eCommerce and expanded into the food service segment.
- DKSH confirmed its outlook for 2025, expecting higher Core EBIT than in 2024, assuming economic growth in Asia Pacific and stable exchange rates.
