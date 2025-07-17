Almonty Industries, Draganfly & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Draganfly
|+28,92 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥈
|Opendoor Technologies
|+22,04 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
|+10,92 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|MP Materials Registered (A)
|-3,78 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Enovix Corporation
|-6,66 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|DroneShield
|-7,63 %
|Sonstige Technologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|NAKIKI
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥈
|Inspiration Energy
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Clara Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|Syntheia
|Informationstechnologie
|Lynas Rare Earths
|Rohstoffe
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|80
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|52
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|DroneShield
|51
|Sonstige Technologie
|Tesla
|44
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Atos
|41
|Informationstechnologie
|Redcare Pharmacy
|41
|Einzelhandel
Draganfly
Wochenperformance: +85,00 %
Platz 1
Opendoor Technologies
Wochenperformance: +126,28 %
Platz 2
WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
Wochenperformance: +9,48 %
Platz 3
MP Materials Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +87,16 %
Platz 4
Enovix Corporation
Wochenperformance: +12,45 %
Platz 5
Platz 6
NAKIKI
Wochenperformance: +61,29 %
Platz 7
Inspiration Energy
Wochenperformance:
Platz 8
Clara Technologies
Wochenperformance: -59,61 %
Platz 9
Syntheia
Wochenperformance: -19,92 %
Platz 10
Lynas Rare Earths
Wochenperformance: +18,06 %
Platz 11
Platz 12
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -17,51 %
Platz 13
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -4,32 %
Platz 14
Platz 15
Tesla
Wochenperformance: +9,57 %
Platz 16
Atos
Wochenperformance: +0,07 %
Platz 17
Redcare Pharmacy
Wochenperformance: +6,30 %
Platz 18
