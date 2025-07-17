    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsRedcare Pharmacy AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Redcare Pharmacy
    533 Aufrufe 533 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Almonty Industries, Draganfly & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen

    Almonty Industries, Draganfly & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
    Foto: jarmoluk - unsplash

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Draganfly +28,92 % Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Opendoor Technologies +22,04 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 WuXi Biologics (Cayman) +10,92 % Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 MP Materials Registered (A) -3,78 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Enovix Corporation -6,66 % Elektrogeräte Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 DroneShield -7,63 % Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Tesla!
    Short
    341,07€
    Basispreis
    2,30
    Ask
    × 12,02
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Long
    301,63€
    Basispreis
    2,45
    Ask
    × 11,92
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 NAKIKI Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Inspiration Energy Rohstoffe Nachrichten
    🥉 Clara Technologies Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Syntheia Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Lynas Rare Earths Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      DroneShield Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 Almonty Industries 80 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Gerresheimer 52 Gesundheitswesen Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 DroneShield 51 Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
      Tesla 44 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Atos 41 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Redcare Pharmacy 41 Einzelhandel Forum Nachrichten




    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    16 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Almonty Industries, Draganfly & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen Frischer Start in den Börsentag: Diese Aktien haben zuletzt für Gesprächsstoff gesorgt – hier kommen die meistgesuchten, meistdiskutierten und heißesten Titel aus der wallstreetONLINE-Community.