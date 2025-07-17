Swiss Firms Falling Behind in EU Performance Rankings
Swiss companies face a challenging economic environment, with performance declines and sector-specific pressures testing their resilience amidst global uncertainties.
- Swiss companies are experiencing a decline in performance compared to other European countries, with 14.6% lacking operating performance, the second highest in Europe.
- Despite a low distress level of 5.1%, the number of Swiss companies with fragile balance sheets has increased to 22.7%.
- The media and entertainment sector has the highest distress level in Europe at 13.7%, followed by the retail sector at 13.2%.
- Swiss exporters face challenges from a strong franc and potential U.S. tariffs, particularly in pharmaceuticals and luxury goods.
- The construction sector is under pressure due to high interest rates and slow permitting processes, despite some growth in renewable energy initiatives.
- Overall, while Switzerland shows financial resilience, external challenges like currency fluctuations and global trade tensions threaten its stability moving forward.
