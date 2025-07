Chipwerte erholt vom ASML-Dämpfer - Goldman und TSMC machen Mut

baggo-mh schrieb 11.07.25, 08:24

habe das schon mit einem befreundeten Fachmann diskutiert. Hier seine Antworten:



- TSMC figured that it cannot compete with the Chinese. The profit margin would be too low.

- TSMC is still mainly making 6" GaN-on-Si. Far too late to catch those companies already making 8" chips.

- Lastly, TSMC is a foundry. STM, Infineon, Innoscience, etc. are IDM's vertically integrated. TSMC cannot win their businesses.



TSMC has been the supplier to NAVITAS, which has announced to find another GaN-ON-Si supplier in Taiwan.



Der Ausstieg von TSMC erhöht die Chancen Von Infineon und STM die kommenden 800 DC Conversion Aufträge von Nvidia zu gewinnen.



PS: IDM - Integrated Device Manufacturer (semiconductor industry):

A company that designs, manufactures, and sells integrated circuits (ICs).

Unlike foundries or fabless companies, IDMs handle the entire process from design to production.