Join Steyr Motors' 2025 Mid-Year Earnings Call on July 31!
Steyr Motors AG will reveal its 2025 half-year report on July 31, aiming for a 40% revenue boost. CEO Julian Cassutti will discuss these ambitions in an earnings call, inviting questions and insights.
- Steyr Motors AG will publish its 2025 half-year report on July 31, 2025, at 14:00 (CEST).
- An earnings call will be hosted by CEO Julian Cassutti on the same day to discuss the report and business outlook.
- The presentation will be conducted in English and will include a Q&A session after the presentation.
- Steyr Motors specializes in high-performance customized engines for military and civil applications, with a focus on durability and power density.
- The company aims for a revenue increase of at least 40% in 2025, an EBIT margin above 20%, and a production volume of at least 1,250 units.
- The unaudited half-year report and presentation will be available on the company's website prior to the earnings call.
The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at Steyr Motors is on 31.07.2025.
The price of Steyr Motors at the time of the news was 61,70EUR and was down -3,29 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 61,40EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,49 % since publication.
