Join Steyr Motors' 2025 Mid-Year Earnings Call on July 31!

Steyr Motors AG will publish its 2025 half-year report on July 31, 2025, at 14:00 (CEST).

An earnings call will be hosted by CEO Julian Cassutti on the same day to discuss the report and business outlook.

The presentation will be conducted in English and will include a Q&A session after the presentation.

Steyr Motors specializes in high-performance customized engines for military and civil applications, with a focus on durability and power density.

The company aims for a revenue increase of at least 40% in 2025, an EBIT margin above 20%, and a production volume of at least 1,250 units.

The unaudited half-year report and presentation will be available on the company's website prior to the earnings call.

The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at Steyr Motors is on 31.07.2025.

