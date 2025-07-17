The Platform Group AG: Expands French Luxury Marketplace

The Platform Group AG has acquired a majority stake in Joli Closet, a French platform for pre-owned luxury products.

Joli Closet lists over 220,000 products with an average shopping cart value of EUR 750, and conducts quality and authenticity checks in Paris.

The platform offerings of fashionette, Winkelstraat, and Chronext will be linked to Joli Closet, focusing on luxury watches, handbags, and clothing.

The strongest brands in the future platform connection include Louis Vuitton, Rolex, Christian Dior, Chanel, and Hermès, with plans to expand the optics segment with brands like Fendi and Prada.

The Platform Group AG aims to increase the volume of offerings on Joli Closet by at least 50% and expects significant contributions to earnings from the watch and eyewear segments.

The Platform Group AG is a software company active in 27 industries, with 18 locations across Europe, and achieved sales of EUR 525 million in 2024.

The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at The Platform Group is on 22.08.2025.

