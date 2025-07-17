    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsThe Platform Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu The Platform Group
    The Platform Group AG: Expands French Luxury Marketplace

    The Platform Group AG's acquisition of Joli Closet marks a strategic expansion into the luxury resale market, promising growth and innovation across Europe.

    Foto: Fashionette AG
    • The Platform Group AG has acquired a majority stake in Joli Closet, a French platform for pre-owned luxury products.
    • Joli Closet lists over 220,000 products with an average shopping cart value of EUR 750, and conducts quality and authenticity checks in Paris.
    • The platform offerings of fashionette, Winkelstraat, and Chronext will be linked to Joli Closet, focusing on luxury watches, handbags, and clothing.
    • The strongest brands in the future platform connection include Louis Vuitton, Rolex, Christian Dior, Chanel, and Hermès, with plans to expand the optics segment with brands like Fendi and Prada.
    • The Platform Group AG aims to increase the volume of offerings on Joli Closet by at least 50% and expects significant contributions to earnings from the watch and eyewear segments.
    • The Platform Group AG is a software company active in 27 industries, with 18 locations across Europe, and achieved sales of EUR 525 million in 2024.

    The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at The Platform Group is on 22.08.2025.

    The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 9,5500EUR and was up +0,53 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,7000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,57 % since publication.


    ISIN:DE000A2QEFA1WKN:A2QEFA





