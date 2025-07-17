Digital debt collection now also in the British market (FOTO)

London (ots) - Debtist (http://debtist.co.uk/) , one of Europe's leading

providers of digital debt collection for B2B and B2C, continues its growth by

opening an office in London. With its market entry in July, the company

strengthens its presence in Western Europe and gains access to another key

market.



"From the very beginning of Debtist, we knew the UK had to be a cornerstone of

our growth journey. We're incredibly proud - and grateful - that we made it

happen so early on," says Matteo Benedetti

(https://www.linkedin.com/in/benedettimatteo/) , Co-Founder of Debtist.





The expansion into the UK is part of Debtist's strategy to scale its AI-powered

receivables solution across Europe. As a major financial market, the UK offers

strong potential for digital innovation in debt collection.



The UK launch is supported by Benedetta Arese Lucini

(https://www.linkedin.com/in/benedetta-arese-lucini/) , Debtist's Non-Executive

Director and one of its earliest investors. FCA-approved and experienced in

financial regulation, she brings valuable market knowledge and strategic

guidance to the expansion.



"From the moment I invested in Debtist, I was deeply inspired by the founding

team's vision. I saw clear potential for the company's value to resonate across

every European market - and I'm especially excited to support their expansion

into the UK," says Benedetta.



Debtist's local approach combines automation, AI, and close collaboration with

UK-based partners. For clients, this means a frictionless, digital-first

collection process - fully aligned with local standards.



About Debtist



Founded in 2023 and based in Frankfurt, Debtist provides digital debt collection

solutions that rethink traditional receivables management. Through automation,

AI, and seamless integration into existing systems, clients benefit from full

transparency and efficiency across the entire process - from payment reminders

to legal action. With a customer-centric and collaborative approach, Debtist is

shaping the future of debt collection across Europe.



Contact:



Debtist GmbH

Marketing & PR

Laura Schott

Taunustor 1

D - 60310 Frankfurt am Main

E: mailto:l.schott@debtist.de

https://www.debtist.de/



