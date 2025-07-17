Debtist opens office in United Kingdom
Digital debt collection now also in the British market (FOTO)
London (ots) - Debtist (http://debtist.co.uk/) , one of Europe's leading
providers of digital debt collection for B2B and B2C, continues its growth by
opening an office in London. With its market entry in July, the company
strengthens its presence in Western Europe and gains access to another key
market.
"From the very beginning of Debtist, we knew the UK had to be a cornerstone of
our growth journey. We're incredibly proud - and grateful - that we made it
happen so early on," says Matteo Benedetti
(https://www.linkedin.com/in/benedettimatteo/) , Co-Founder of Debtist.
providers of digital debt collection for B2B and B2C, continues its growth by
opening an office in London. With its market entry in July, the company
strengthens its presence in Western Europe and gains access to another key
market.
"From the very beginning of Debtist, we knew the UK had to be a cornerstone of
our growth journey. We're incredibly proud - and grateful - that we made it
happen so early on," says Matteo Benedetti
(https://www.linkedin.com/in/benedettimatteo/) , Co-Founder of Debtist.
The expansion into the UK is part of Debtist's strategy to scale its AI-powered
receivables solution across Europe. As a major financial market, the UK offers
strong potential for digital innovation in debt collection.
The UK launch is supported by Benedetta Arese Lucini
(https://www.linkedin.com/in/benedetta-arese-lucini/) , Debtist's Non-Executive
Director and one of its earliest investors. FCA-approved and experienced in
financial regulation, she brings valuable market knowledge and strategic
guidance to the expansion.
"From the moment I invested in Debtist, I was deeply inspired by the founding
team's vision. I saw clear potential for the company's value to resonate across
every European market - and I'm especially excited to support their expansion
into the UK," says Benedetta.
Debtist's local approach combines automation, AI, and close collaboration with
UK-based partners. For clients, this means a frictionless, digital-first
collection process - fully aligned with local standards.
About Debtist
Founded in 2023 and based in Frankfurt, Debtist provides digital debt collection
solutions that rethink traditional receivables management. Through automation,
AI, and seamless integration into existing systems, clients benefit from full
transparency and efficiency across the entire process - from payment reminders
to legal action. With a customer-centric and collaborative approach, Debtist is
shaping the future of debt collection across Europe.
Contact:
Debtist GmbH
Marketing & PR
Laura Schott
Taunustor 1
D - 60310 Frankfurt am Main
E: mailto:l.schott@debtist.de
https://www.debtist.de/
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/178729/6078339
OTS: Debtist GmbH
receivables solution across Europe. As a major financial market, the UK offers
strong potential for digital innovation in debt collection.
The UK launch is supported by Benedetta Arese Lucini
(https://www.linkedin.com/in/benedetta-arese-lucini/) , Debtist's Non-Executive
Director and one of its earliest investors. FCA-approved and experienced in
financial regulation, she brings valuable market knowledge and strategic
guidance to the expansion.
"From the moment I invested in Debtist, I was deeply inspired by the founding
team's vision. I saw clear potential for the company's value to resonate across
every European market - and I'm especially excited to support their expansion
into the UK," says Benedetta.
Debtist's local approach combines automation, AI, and close collaboration with
UK-based partners. For clients, this means a frictionless, digital-first
collection process - fully aligned with local standards.
About Debtist
Founded in 2023 and based in Frankfurt, Debtist provides digital debt collection
solutions that rethink traditional receivables management. Through automation,
AI, and seamless integration into existing systems, clients benefit from full
transparency and efficiency across the entire process - from payment reminders
to legal action. With a customer-centric and collaborative approach, Debtist is
shaping the future of debt collection across Europe.
Contact:
Debtist GmbH
Marketing & PR
Laura Schott
Taunustor 1
D - 60310 Frankfurt am Main
E: mailto:l.schott@debtist.de
https://www.debtist.de/
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/178729/6078339
OTS: Debtist GmbH
Autor folgen