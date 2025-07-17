Digital debt collection now also in the British market (FOTO)

    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht

    London (ots) - Debtist (http://debtist.co.uk/) , one of Europe's leading
    providers of digital debt collection for B2B and B2C, continues its growth by
    opening an office in London. With its market entry in July, the company
    strengthens its presence in Western Europe and gains access to another key
    market.

    "From the very beginning of Debtist, we knew the UK had to be a cornerstone of
    our growth journey. We're incredibly proud - and grateful - that we made it
    happen so early on," says Matteo Benedetti
    (https://www.linkedin.com/in/benedettimatteo/) , Co-Founder of Debtist.

    The expansion into the UK is part of Debtist's strategy to scale its AI-powered
    receivables solution across Europe. As a major financial market, the UK offers
    strong potential for digital innovation in debt collection.

    The UK launch is supported by Benedetta Arese Lucini
    (https://www.linkedin.com/in/benedetta-arese-lucini/) , Debtist's Non-Executive
    Director and one of its earliest investors. FCA-approved and experienced in
    financial regulation, she brings valuable market knowledge and strategic
    guidance to the expansion.

    "From the moment I invested in Debtist, I was deeply inspired by the founding
    team's vision. I saw clear potential for the company's value to resonate across
    every European market - and I'm especially excited to support their expansion
    into the UK," says Benedetta.

    Debtist's local approach combines automation, AI, and close collaboration with
    UK-based partners. For clients, this means a frictionless, digital-first
    collection process - fully aligned with local standards.

    About Debtist

    Founded in 2023 and based in Frankfurt, Debtist provides digital debt collection
    solutions that rethink traditional receivables management. Through automation,
    AI, and seamless integration into existing systems, clients benefit from full
    transparency and efficiency across the entire process - from payment reminders
    to legal action. With a customer-centric and collaborative approach, Debtist is
    shaping the future of debt collection across Europe.

    Contact:

    Debtist GmbH
    Marketing & PR
    Laura Schott
    Taunustor 1
    D - 60310 Frankfurt am Main
    E: mailto:l.schott@debtist.de
    https://www.debtist.de/

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/178729/6078339
    OTS: Debtist GmbH




