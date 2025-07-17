MainStreaming Enhances DAZN Edge Infrastructure to Support DAZN's Global Free-to-View Broadcasting of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025(TM)

Milan (ots/PRNewswire) - MainStreaming, the award-winning and innovative Edge

Video Delivery Network, is proud to announce its collaboration with DAZN, the

world's leading sports entertainment platform. MainStreaming supported DAZN with

the delivery of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025(TM) to a global audience.



Following DAZN's landmark agreement with FIFA to exclusively broadcast all 63 of

the tournament's matches live and free worldwide, MainStreaming further expanded

the Private DAZN Edge infrastructure by deploying new Points of Presence (PoPs)

to serve Europe, North America, Central America, South America, Asia and Middle

East. These additions complement the existing PoPs in Italy, Spain, and Germany,

ensuring seamless, high-quality live streaming for football fans across the

globe.





DAZN Edge is a dedicated Private Edge Video Delivery Network developed, deployedand operated by MainStreaming to give DAZN full control over its videodistribution. Purpose-built for live sports, this intelligent infrastructureguarantees performance, scalability, and low-latency delivery, especially duringpeak traffic events. The deployment of new PoPs across key global regionsextended the reach and resilience of DAZN's delivery capabilities, ensuringtop-tier service for millions of concurrent viewers during the month-longtournament.The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 featured 32 of the most successful clubs from everycontinent, which competed in 12 venues across the U.S., starting on 14 June andculminating in the Final on 13 July. Making a top men's international clubtournament freely available to every single fan in the world, thisgroundbreaking partnership between DAZN and FIFA combined DAZN's uniqueexpertise and vision for the future with FIFA's commitment to making footballtruly global."Ensuring a flawless and engaging viewing experience for fans around the worldis our priority, and our collaboration with MainStreaming plays a key role inachieving this," said Vincenzo Roggio, Head of Distribution Engineering at DAZN. "DAZN Edge was deployed by MainStreaming to meet our specific requirements fora dedicated Private architecture. And now, once again, MainStreaming expandedthe infrastructure to meet the new demands of the FIFA Club World Cup, enhancingour ability to deliver high-quality, low latency streaming for one of the mostimportant football events in history. The addition of new Points of Presence inkey global locations ensured a superior streaming experience, minimisingbuffering and maximising the quality of service for millions of concurrent