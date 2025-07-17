MainStreaming Enhances DAZN Edge Infrastructure to Support DAZN's Global Free-to-View Broadcasting of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025(TM)
Milan (ots/PRNewswire) - MainStreaming, the award-winning and innovative Edge
Video Delivery Network, is proud to announce its collaboration with DAZN, the
world's leading sports entertainment platform. MainStreaming supported DAZN with
the delivery of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025(TM) to a global audience.
Following DAZN's landmark agreement with FIFA to exclusively broadcast all 63 of
the tournament's matches live and free worldwide, MainStreaming further expanded
the Private DAZN Edge infrastructure by deploying new Points of Presence (PoPs)
to serve Europe, North America, Central America, South America, Asia and Middle
East. These additions complement the existing PoPs in Italy, Spain, and Germany,
ensuring seamless, high-quality live streaming for football fans across the
globe.
Video Delivery Network, is proud to announce its collaboration with DAZN, the
world's leading sports entertainment platform. MainStreaming supported DAZN with
the delivery of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025(TM) to a global audience.
Following DAZN's landmark agreement with FIFA to exclusively broadcast all 63 of
the tournament's matches live and free worldwide, MainStreaming further expanded
the Private DAZN Edge infrastructure by deploying new Points of Presence (PoPs)
to serve Europe, North America, Central America, South America, Asia and Middle
East. These additions complement the existing PoPs in Italy, Spain, and Germany,
ensuring seamless, high-quality live streaming for football fans across the
globe.
DAZN Edge is a dedicated Private Edge Video Delivery Network developed, deployed
and operated by MainStreaming to give DAZN full control over its video
distribution. Purpose-built for live sports, this intelligent infrastructure
guarantees performance, scalability, and low-latency delivery, especially during
peak traffic events. The deployment of new PoPs across key global regions
extended the reach and resilience of DAZN's delivery capabilities, ensuring
top-tier service for millions of concurrent viewers during the month-long
tournament.
The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 featured 32 of the most successful clubs from every
continent, which competed in 12 venues across the U.S., starting on 14 June and
culminating in the Final on 13 July. Making a top men's international club
tournament freely available to every single fan in the world, this
groundbreaking partnership between DAZN and FIFA combined DAZN's unique
expertise and vision for the future with FIFA's commitment to making football
truly global.
"Ensuring a flawless and engaging viewing experience for fans around the world
is our priority, and our collaboration with MainStreaming plays a key role in
achieving this," said Vincenzo Roggio, Head of Distribution Engineering at DAZN
. "DAZN Edge was deployed by MainStreaming to meet our specific requirements for
a dedicated Private architecture. And now, once again, MainStreaming expanded
the infrastructure to meet the new demands of the FIFA Club World Cup, enhancing
our ability to deliver high-quality, low latency streaming for one of the most
important football events in history. The addition of new Points of Presence in
key global locations ensured a superior streaming experience, minimising
buffering and maximising the quality of service for millions of concurrent
and operated by MainStreaming to give DAZN full control over its video
distribution. Purpose-built for live sports, this intelligent infrastructure
guarantees performance, scalability, and low-latency delivery, especially during
peak traffic events. The deployment of new PoPs across key global regions
extended the reach and resilience of DAZN's delivery capabilities, ensuring
top-tier service for millions of concurrent viewers during the month-long
tournament.
The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 featured 32 of the most successful clubs from every
continent, which competed in 12 venues across the U.S., starting on 14 June and
culminating in the Final on 13 July. Making a top men's international club
tournament freely available to every single fan in the world, this
groundbreaking partnership between DAZN and FIFA combined DAZN's unique
expertise and vision for the future with FIFA's commitment to making football
truly global.
"Ensuring a flawless and engaging viewing experience for fans around the world
is our priority, and our collaboration with MainStreaming plays a key role in
achieving this," said Vincenzo Roggio, Head of Distribution Engineering at DAZN
. "DAZN Edge was deployed by MainStreaming to meet our specific requirements for
a dedicated Private architecture. And now, once again, MainStreaming expanded
the infrastructure to meet the new demands of the FIFA Club World Cup, enhancing
our ability to deliver high-quality, low latency streaming for one of the most
important football events in history. The addition of new Points of Presence in
key global locations ensured a superior streaming experience, minimising
buffering and maximising the quality of service for millions of concurrent
Autor folgen