    MainStreaming Enhances DAZN Edge Infrastructure to Support DAZN's Global Free-to-View Broadcasting of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025(TM)

    Milan (ots/PRNewswire) - MainStreaming, the award-winning and innovative Edge
    Video Delivery Network, is proud to announce its collaboration with DAZN, the
    world's leading sports entertainment platform. MainStreaming supported DAZN with
    the delivery of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025(TM) to a global audience.

    Following DAZN's landmark agreement with FIFA to exclusively broadcast all 63 of
    the tournament's matches live and free worldwide, MainStreaming further expanded
    the Private DAZN Edge infrastructure by deploying new Points of Presence (PoPs)
    to serve Europe, North America, Central America, South America, Asia and Middle
    East. These additions complement the existing PoPs in Italy, Spain, and Germany,
    ensuring seamless, high-quality live streaming for football fans across the
    globe.

    DAZN Edge is a dedicated Private Edge Video Delivery Network developed, deployed
    and operated by MainStreaming to give DAZN full control over its video
    distribution. Purpose-built for live sports, this intelligent infrastructure
    guarantees performance, scalability, and low-latency delivery, especially during
    peak traffic events. The deployment of new PoPs across key global regions
    extended the reach and resilience of DAZN's delivery capabilities, ensuring
    top-tier service for millions of concurrent viewers during the month-long
    tournament.

    The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 featured 32 of the most successful clubs from every
    continent, which competed in 12 venues across the U.S., starting on 14 June and
    culminating in the Final on 13 July. Making a top men's international club
    tournament freely available to every single fan in the world, this
    groundbreaking partnership between DAZN and FIFA combined DAZN's unique
    expertise and vision for the future with FIFA's commitment to making football
    truly global.

    "Ensuring a flawless and engaging viewing experience for fans around the world
    is our priority, and our collaboration with MainStreaming plays a key role in
    achieving this," said Vincenzo Roggio, Head of Distribution Engineering at DAZN
    . "DAZN Edge was deployed by MainStreaming to meet our specific requirements for
    a dedicated Private architecture. And now, once again, MainStreaming expanded
    the infrastructure to meet the new demands of the FIFA Club World Cup, enhancing
    our ability to deliver high-quality, low latency streaming for one of the most
    important football events in history. The addition of new Points of Presence in
    key global locations ensured a superior streaming experience, minimising
    buffering and maximising the quality of service for millions of concurrent
    Seite 1 von 2 




