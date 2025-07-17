Jungheinrich: Transformation Program Adopted, 2025 Forecast Adjusted

Jungheinrich AG has adopted a comprehensive transformation programme aimed at strengthening global competitiveness, focusing on optimizing production, management, and administrative structures.

The programme is expected to deliver sustainable cost savings of around €100 million in the medium term.

One-off expenses of around €90 million are expected in the 2025 financial year, with two-thirds incurred in Q3 and one-third in Q4.

The forecast for the 2025 financial year has been adjusted, with expected order intake and group revenue ranging between €5.3 billion and €5.9 billion, and EBIT projected at €280 million to €350 million.

Earnings before taxes (EBT) are expected to reach between €250 million and €320 million, with ROCE between 10% and 14%, and free cash flow anticipated to be more than €250 million.

If a binding agreement is reached regarding the sale of the Russian subsidiary, the forecast will be reassessed and adjusted if necessary.

The next important date, Interim Report as of June 30, 2025, at Jungheinrich is on 08.08.2025.

The price of Jungheinrich at the time of the news was 40,25EUR and was down -0,10 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 37,38EUR this corresponds to a minus of -7,13 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.014,44PKT (+0,07 %).





