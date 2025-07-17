Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Revises 2025 Financial Forecast

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) has adjusted its forecast for the financial year 2025, expecting a net asset value (NAV) between 625 to 665 million euros, down from the previous forecast of 665 to 780 million euros.

The NAV per DBAG share at the end of the financial year 2025 is now expected to be between 35 to 38 euros, revised from the previous range of 36 to 43 euros.

DBAG anticipates EBITA from Fund Investment Services in 2025 to be between 10 and 15 million euros, up from the previous forecast of 8 to 13 million euros.

The adjustment in NAV expectation is due to challenging macroeconomic conditions delaying value creation plans and planned divestments within the portfolio.

DBAG expects gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal from its portfolio to be around 20 million euros for the first half of 2025, with a full-year expectation of 45 to 65 million euros.

DBAG is preparing its interim financial statements as of 30 June 2025, with the half-yearly financial report to be published on 7 August 2025.

The next important date, Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report 2025, Telephone Analyst Conference, at Dt. Beteiligungs AG is on 07.08.2025.

The price of Dt. Beteiligungs AG at the time of the news was 24,675EUR and was down -3,61 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.049,99PKT (+0,45 %).





