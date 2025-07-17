    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsTesla AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Tesla
    DAX, Lucid Group & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag

    Foto: Christophe Gateau - dpa

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Lucid Group +30,37 % Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Draganfly +27,80 % Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Sarepta Therapeutics +22,68 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 NioCorp Developments -17,66 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Nordic Paper Holding -24,14 % Holzindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Northern Dynasty Minerals -25,04 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Above Food Ingredients Nahrungsmittel Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 NAKIKI Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Plug Power Erneuerbare Energien Forum Nachrichten
      DroneShield Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
      Volatus Aerospace Verkehr Forum Nachrichten
      Northern Dynasty Minerals Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 230 - Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Almonty Industries 109 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Gerresheimer 71 Gesundheitswesen Forum Nachrichten
      Redcare Pharmacy 63 Einzelhandel Forum Nachrichten
      Tesla 59 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      DroneShield 56 Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten




    DAX, Lucid Group & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.