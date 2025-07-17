DAX, Lucid Group & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Christophe Gateau - dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Lucid Group
|+30,37 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥈
|Draganfly
|+27,80 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥉
|Sarepta Therapeutics
|+22,68 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|NioCorp Developments
|-17,66 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Nordic Paper Holding
|-24,14 %
|Holzindustrie
|🟥
|Northern Dynasty Minerals
|-25,04 %
|Rohstoffe
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Above Food Ingredients
|Nahrungsmittel
|🥈
|NAKIKI
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥉
|Plug Power
|Erneuerbare Energien
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|Volatus Aerospace
|Verkehr
|Northern Dynasty Minerals
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|230
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|109
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Gerresheimer
|71
|Gesundheitswesen
|Redcare Pharmacy
|63
|Einzelhandel
|Tesla
|59
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|DroneShield
|56
|Sonstige Technologie
Lucid Group
Wochenperformance: -0,26 %
Wochenperformance: -0,26 %
Platz 1
Draganfly
Wochenperformance: +85,00 %
Wochenperformance: +85,00 %
Platz 2
Sarepta Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: +33,43 %
Wochenperformance: +33,43 %
Platz 3
NioCorp Developments
Wochenperformance: +66,83 %
Wochenperformance: +66,83 %
Platz 4
Nordic Paper Holding
Wochenperformance: -17,70 %
Wochenperformance: -17,70 %
Platz 5
Northern Dynasty Minerals
Wochenperformance: +8,17 %
Wochenperformance: +8,17 %
Platz 6
Above Food Ingredients
Wochenperformance: +481,08 %
Wochenperformance: +481,08 %
Platz 7
NAKIKI
Wochenperformance: +61,29 %
Wochenperformance: +61,29 %
Platz 8
Plug Power
Wochenperformance: -14,14 %
Wochenperformance: -14,14 %
Platz 9
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +31,09 %
Wochenperformance: +31,09 %
Platz 10
Volatus Aerospace
Wochenperformance: +29,84 %
Wochenperformance: +29,84 %
Platz 11
Northern Dynasty Minerals
Wochenperformance: +8,17 %
Wochenperformance: +8,17 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -1,24 %
Wochenperformance: -1,24 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -17,51 %
Wochenperformance: -17,51 %
Platz 14
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -4,32 %
Wochenperformance: -4,32 %
Platz 15
Redcare Pharmacy
Wochenperformance: +6,30 %
Wochenperformance: +6,30 %
Platz 16
Tesla
Wochenperformance: +9,57 %
Wochenperformance: +9,57 %
Platz 17
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +31,09 %
Wochenperformance: +31,09 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
16 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte