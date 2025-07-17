    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsOracle AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Oracle

    ANALYSE-FLASH

    UBS hebt Ziel für Oracle auf 280 Dollar - 'Buy'

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • UBS hebt Oracle-Kursziel auf 280 US-Dollar an.
    • Einstufung bleibt bei "Buy" für Oracle-Aktien.
    • Analyst sieht verbesserte Langfristaussichten für Oracle.
    ANALYSE-FLASH - UBS hebt Ziel für Oracle auf 280 Dollar - 'Buy'
    ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Oracle von 250 auf 280 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Karl Keirstead beschäftigte sich in seiner am Donnerstag vorliegenden Nachbetrachtung eingehender mit der beeindruckenden Pflichtmitteilung über Milliarden-Cloud-Aufträge aus dem Juni. Er passte nun seine Schätzungen und auch den Bewertungsmultiplikator an, denn Oracle verdiene angesichts der verbesserten Langfristaussichten einen Aufschlag gegenüber Wettbewerbern./ck/ag

    Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.07.2025 / 02:39 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.07.2025 / 02:39 / GMT

    Oracle

    +3,98 %
    +3,66 %
    +14,41 %
    +81,83 %
    +59,52 %
    +196,96 %
    +325,29 %
    +453,46 %
    +12.745,65 %
    ISIN:US68389X1054WKN:871460

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Oracle Aktie

    Die Oracle Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +4,17 % und einem Kurs von 216,0 auf Tradegate (17. Juli 2025, 16:08 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Oracle Aktie um +3,66 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +14,41 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Oracle bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 606,57 Mrd..

    Oracle zahlte zuletzt (2026) eine Dividende von 2,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,9100 %.

    Die letzten 8 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 239,00USD. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 202,00USD und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 280,00USD was eine Bandbreite von -6,29 %/+29,90 % bedeutet.


    Rating: Buy
    Analyst: UBS
    Kursziel: 280 US-Dollar

    Autor
    dpa-AFX
    1 im Artikel enthaltener Wert
