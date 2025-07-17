Verve Group (A) Boosts Leadership to Drive Growth
Verve Group is charting a dynamic path forward, bolstered by a robust leadership team and a commitment to pioneering privacy-focused advertising solutions.
- Verve Group has expanded its Executive Team to support further growth and value creation.
- Key leadership roles have been filled by proven leaders, focusing on finance, revenue, business, technology, product, strategy, and general management.
- The company is emphasizing integration, product innovation, and sustainable scalability following a series of strategic acquisitions.
- Jens Knauber will step down as COO and CEO of gamigo, with Wolfgang Duhr succeeding him to ensure operational excellence.
- Verve Group has achieved a revenue CAGR of 33% over the past four years, reaching net revenues of 437 million euros in 2024.
- The company focuses on AI-driven advertising solutions and has developed ID-less targeting technology to enhance privacy in digital advertising.
