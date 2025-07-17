Verve Group (A) Boosts Leadership to Drive Growth

Verve Group has expanded its Executive Team to support further growth and value creation.

Key leadership roles have been filled by proven leaders, focusing on finance, revenue, business, technology, product, strategy, and general management.

The company is emphasizing integration, product innovation, and sustainable scalability following a series of strategic acquisitions.

Jens Knauber will step down as COO and CEO of gamigo, with Wolfgang Duhr succeeding him to ensure operational excellence.

Verve Group has achieved a revenue CAGR of 33% over the past four years, reaching net revenues of 437 million euros in 2024.

The company focuses on AI-driven advertising solutions and has developed ID-less targeting technology to enhance privacy in digital advertising.

The price of Verve Group Registered (A) at the time of the news was 3,1620EUR and was down -0,09 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.092,97PKT (+0,69 %).





