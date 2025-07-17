Salzgitter's 2025 H1 Results & Guidance: Key Insights Revealed!
Salzgitter AG faces a challenging financial landscape as H1 2025 figures reveal a downturn. With sales dipping to €4.7 billion and EBITDA plummeting to €116.8 million, the numbers paint a stark picture. This marks a significant decline from H1 2024's robust performance. Amidst these challenges, the company has adjusted its financial outlook for the year.
- Salzgitter AG reported preliminary figures for H1 2025, with external sales of €4.7 billion, down from €5.2 billion in H1 2024.
- EBITDA for H1 2025 was €116.8 million, significantly lower than €233.6 million in H1 2024, and earnings before taxes were €–83.8 million compared to €+11.5 million in H1 2024.
- The second quarter of 2025 saw external sales of €2.3 billion, EBITDA of €38.2 million, and earnings before taxes of €–56.5 million, all lower than Q2 2024 figures.
- The company does not expect a notable market recovery in H2 2025 and has revised its financial guidance for the year.
- Updated guidance for 2025 includes sales of €9.0 billion to €9.5 billion, EBITDA of €300 million to €400 million, and a pre-tax result of €–100 million to €0 million.
- Detailed financial statements for H1 2025 will be published on August 11, 2025.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Salzgitter is on 11.08.2025.
The price of Salzgitter at the time of the news was 24,800EUR and was down -1,82 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.112,99PKT (+0,80 %).
ISIN:DE0006202005WKN:620200
