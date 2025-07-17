Salzgitter's 2025 H1 Results & Guidance: Key Insights Revealed!

Salzgitter AG reported preliminary figures for H1 2025, with external sales of €4.7 billion, down from €5.2 billion in H1 2024.

EBITDA for H1 2025 was €116.8 million, significantly lower than €233.6 million in H1 2024, and earnings before taxes were €–83.8 million compared to €+11.5 million in H1 2024.

The second quarter of 2025 saw external sales of €2.3 billion, EBITDA of €38.2 million, and earnings before taxes of €–56.5 million, all lower than Q2 2024 figures.

The company does not expect a notable market recovery in H2 2025 and has revised its financial guidance for the year.

Updated guidance for 2025 includes sales of €9.0 billion to €9.5 billion, EBITDA of €300 million to €400 million, and a pre-tax result of €–100 million to €0 million.

Detailed financial statements for H1 2025 will be published on August 11, 2025.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Salzgitter is on 11.08.2025.

The price of Salzgitter at the time of the news was 24,800EUR and was down -1,82 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.112,99PKT (+0,80 %).





